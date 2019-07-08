Jump Trading Has Increased Its Holding in Kb Home (KBH) by $452,496; Hayek Kallen Investment Management Lowered Its Holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) as Market Value Rose

Jump Trading Llc increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 126.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc bought 18,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,794 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $25.82. About 9,208 shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 1.86% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.57% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 12/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Logan Pointe in West Jacksonville; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Loss $71.3M; 23/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME QTRLY NET ORDER VALUE ROSE 8% TO $1.17 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: KB Home Appoints Doug Schwartz as President of Its Raleigh Division; 23/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $26; 09/03/2018 – KB Home’s Dorado Skies is Now Open in Lancaster; 18/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Laterra in San Diego; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: KB Home’s Credit Profile Supported by Rev Growth, Gross-Margin Improvement; 12/04/2018 – KB Home Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 9.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management sold 2,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,487 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33 million, down from 21,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $300.65. About 1.05M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $10.80 TO $10.96; 23/04/2018 – STL Today: Thermo Fisher to make $50 million investment, add 80 jobs in St. Louis; 26/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Explorer 4 Additive Scanning Electron Microscope Delivers First Dedicated Solution for 3D Printing Process Control; 01/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Enters into a Next-Generation Sequencing Companion Diagnostic Partnership with Thermo Fisher; 23/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER REPORTS $50M INVESTMENT IN ST. LOUIS, MO, SITE; 16/05/2018 – Testing for all lung cancer mutations at once found cost effective-study; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Net; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification

Jump Trading Llc, which manages about $310.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 6,203 shares to 9,658 shares, valued at $499,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 59,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,794 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 5,512 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Co Limited Liability reported 7,908 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Natl Bank owns 400 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 0.01% or 191,563 shares. Principal Fincl Group reported 375,740 shares stake. Amalgamated Fincl Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). 3,678 are owned by Us Fincl Bank De. Aperio Group Inc Limited Com accumulated 0.02% or 170,478 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 332,379 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0.01% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 131,583 shares. Element Capital Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 20,045 shares. Long Pond Cap LP holds 0.48% or 566,680 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 2.82M shares. First Allied Advisory reported 21,297 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Legal & General Gru Public Limited accumulated 100,627 shares.

