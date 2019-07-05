Jump Trading Has Decreased Netflix (NFLX) Holding By $7.48 Million; Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Sellers Increased By 0.29% Their Shorts

Jump Trading Llc decreased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 95.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jump Trading Llc sold 21,017 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock rose 0.92%. The Jump Trading Llc holds 1,083 shares with $386,000 value, down from 22,100 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $163.77B valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $380.85. About 3.12M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 08/03/2018 – OBAMA IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO PROVIDE SHOWS FOR NETFLIX: NYT; 18/04/2018 – Netflix plots $1bn European investment drive; 24/05/2018 – Cramer points to a famous Babe Ruth quote to support his point about comparing Netflix with Disney; 15/03/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: `The Ranch’: Dax Shepard Joins Netflix Comedy As Recurring Following Danny Masterson’s Exit; 30/03/2018 – Netflix’s ‘Wild Wild Country’ directors say they are ‘definitely’ open to a sequel; 20/03/2018 – NashvilleBusJrnl: Netflix takes a look at news; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 12/03/2018 – CITRON SAYS NETFLIX’S CONTENT SPEND “UNSUSTAINABLE LONG TERM” – TWEET; 06/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 04/04/2018 – Vanity Fair: Is Netflix About to Steal Kenya Barris from ABC?

Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) had an increase of 0.29% in short interest. LKFN’s SI was 1.47M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.29% from 1.46M shares previously. With 61,100 avg volume, 24 days are for Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN)’s short sellers to cover LKFN’s short positions. The SI to Lakeland Financial Corporation’s float is 6.09%. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $46.72. About 146,329 shares traded or 132.15% up from the average. Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) has declined 4.46% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LKFN News: 26/04/2018 – Lake City Bank Named to KBW Bank Honor Roll of High Performing Banks for the 7th Consecutive Year; 10/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial Raises Dividend to 26c; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.36%, EST. 3.32%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lakeland Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKFN); 10/04/2018 Lake City Bank Parent Announces 18% Increase in Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $36.2 MLN VS $32.1 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial 1Q EPS 71c; 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL RAISES QTLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR VS 22C; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial 1Q Net $18.3M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 71C, EST. 70C

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 34.12% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $240.81 million for 170.02 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% negative EPS growth.

Among 21 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. Netflix had 37 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, January 18. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Friday, January 18 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, January 11 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, January 18 by RBC Capital Markets. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, January 18. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, January 14. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, January 18.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $26.05 million activity. Sweeney Anne M sold 2,569 shares worth $899,150. HASTINGS REED also sold $22.29M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M Holding Secs stated it has 2,903 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 18,953 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.03M shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 5,387 shares. Savant Limited Company stated it has 0.09% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Girard Prns Ltd invested in 0.27% or 4,015 shares. Cap Impact Advisors Lc reported 16,548 shares or 1.88% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 255,245 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Sterling Mgmt Limited holds 1,729 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Rech holds 256,735 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Wesbanco Bancorp Incorporated has 2,048 shares. Bristol John W & Co reported 1.7% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 2,310 are held by Moors And Cabot. Moreover, Brighton Jones Limited Liability has 0.15% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 3,402 shares. Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) Ltd Partnership has 118,990 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Lake City Bank that provides various financial services in Indiana. The company has market cap of $1.20 billion. The firm offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits. It has a 14.33 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and multi-family residential loans, agri-business and agricultural loans, and other commercial loans; and consumer 1-4 family mortgage loans and other consumer loans.

