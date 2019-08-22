Jump Trading Has Decreased By $5.38 Million Its Intel (INTC) Holding; Odonate Therapeutics (ODT) Shorts Raised By 5.41%

Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) had an increase of 5.41% in short interest. ODT’s SI was 1.06M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.41% from 1.01 million shares previously. With 92,300 avg volume, 12 days are for Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT)’s short sellers to cover ODT’s short positions. The SI to Odonate Therapeutics Inc’s float is 4.61%. The stock decreased 3.31% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $33.61. About 22,419 shares traded. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) has risen 100.89% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ODT News: 03/05/2018 – Odonate Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Odonate Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODT); 16/05/2018 – Odonate Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 16/03/2018 – Odonate Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,; 03/05/2018 – Odonate Therapeutics Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – ODONATE THERAPEUTICS INC ODT.O QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.69

Jump Trading Llc decreased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 83.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jump Trading Llc sold 101,475 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Jump Trading Llc holds 20,525 shares with $1.10 million value, down from 122,000 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $211.34B valuation. It closed at $47.15 lastly. It is down 6.00% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – Inbox: Senate Intel Committee Releases Unclassified 1st Installment in Russia Report, Updated Recommendations on Election Security; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board of Directors Elects New Director and Extends Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chairman Until 2019; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 23/05/2018 – C3 IoT Partners With Intel to Deliver Al Appliance; 18/04/2018 – Intel Giving Up On Augmented-reality Glasses, Wearables — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – INTEL SEES 2Q REV. $16.3B +/- $500M, EST. $15.6B; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – SlashGear: Intel details Meltdown and Spectre-proof processors; 08/05/2018 – Tom’s Hardware: Intel Postpones Patching ‘Spectre NG’ CPU Flaws; 12/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @FoxNews: GOP-led House Intel finds no evidence of collusion between Trump campaign and Russia

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.09 billion. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. It currently has negative earnings.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.29 billion for 9.99 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Intel has $65 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $53.90’s average target is 14.32% above currents $47.15 stock price. Intel had 29 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Sell” rating by Northland Capital on Monday, February 25. Northland Capital maintained the shares of INTC in report on Friday, March 15 with “Sell” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Deutsche Bank. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $5500 target in Thursday, May 9 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Friday, April 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, May 9. Morgan Stanley maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Monday, June 10. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $6100 target. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, May 10. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Bank of America. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Morgan Stanley.

