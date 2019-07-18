Jump Trading Has Cut Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake by $1.62 Million; Delphi Management Has Lowered Its Everest Re (RE) Stake by $474,720

Jump Trading Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 44.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc sold 8,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,701 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, down from 19,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $213.3. About 2.53 million shares traded or 9.32% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 23/05/2018 – US Foods Holding Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 10/05/2018 – Goldman’s Scher Sees Appetite for Big LBOs Within Constraints (Video); 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs President, Chief Operating Officer Harvey M. Schwartz to Retire; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Goldman Sachs CEO Blankfein prepares to leave the company as soon as year’s end, company co-presidents; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q EPS $6.95; 18/04/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Goldman Sachs Chairman & CEO Lloyd Blankfein Speaks with CNBC’s Wilfred Frost Today; 12/03/2018 – The Beekman Group Announces Recapitalization of Air Medical Platform REVA in Partnership with Directional Aviation and Financing from Goldman Sachs; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTED-EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 17/04/2018 – PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG PGHN.S – COMPANY IS BEING ACQUIRED FROM GOLDMAN SACHS AND VESTAR CAPITAL PARTNERS; 09/05/2018 – TENCENT MUSIC IS SAID TO SELECT BOFA, GOLDMAN, MORGAN STANLEY

Delphi Management Inc decreased its stake in Everest Re (RE) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc analyzed 2,208 shares as the company's stock rose 15.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,804 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 9,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Everest Re for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $10.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $251.21. About 355,210 shares traded or 7.78% up from the average. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 9.41% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.98% the S&P500.

Analysts await Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $6.46 earnings per share, up 559.18% or $5.48 from last year’s $0.98 per share. RE’s profit will be $263.15M for 9.72 P/E if the $6.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.91 actual earnings per share reported by Everest Re Group, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.51% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold RE shares while 130 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 34.75 million shares or 10.20% less from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 1,101 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise stated it has 40,746 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Selz Llc holds 1.65% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 40,000 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 2,477 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia accumulated 0.02% or 8,046 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corp owns 0.02% invested in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 329,163 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt stated it has 24,138 shares. First Fin Corp In invested in 217 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Huntington Savings Bank invested 0% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). M&T Bancorporation Corp owns 4,175 shares. 3,622 were reported by Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation. Natixis holds 0% or 3,149 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 5,803 shares. Royal London Asset Management holds 16,036 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Co owns 23,568 shares.