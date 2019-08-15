Jump Trading Has Cut Facebook (FB) Holding by $37.36 Million; Stock Value Rose; Alphamark Advisors Boosted Position in Nokia (NOK)

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 18495533.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc bought 554,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 554,869 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, up from 3 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.94% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $5.12. About 25.65 million shares traded or 14.23% up from the average. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 29/03/2018 – Nokia to cut 353 jobs in Finland; 24/05/2018 – ROSTELECOM RTKM.MM SAYS WILL ESTABLISH WITH NOKIA JOINT VENTURE FOR CREATING PORTFOLIO OF RUSSIAN TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS; 06/03/2018 – Nokia: Incumbent Global Services Pres Igor Leprince Will Support Goel During Transition and then Leave Nokia; 05/04/2018 – OneIndia: Exclusive: Nokia 8110 4G feature phone to launch in next couple of months; 02/05/2018 – NOKIA IN EXCLUSIVE TALKS FOR SALE OF DIGITAL HEALTH BUSINESS; 28/03/2018 – REG-Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Nokia Corporation; 21/03/2018 – Arch-rivals Ericsson and Nokia enter final lap of the race to 5G; 26/04/2018 – Nokia: Still Sees Opportunities in Licensing to Drive CAGR of 10% For Recurring Net Sales Over 3 Yrs Ending 2020; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Saw Strong Order Intake and Backlog in 1Q; 03/04/2018 – DNA India: Nokia 7 Plus to launch in India tomorrow; most likely to be an Amazon

Jump Trading Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 96.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc sold 225,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 8,958 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, down from 234,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $512.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.64% or $8.74 during the last trading session, reaching $179.71. About 18.90M shares traded or 12.33% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Israel investigating Facebook on privacy concerns – Justice Ministry; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Inc. vs Skky LLC | FWD Entered | 04/30/2018; 21/03/2018 – Facebook is to blame for the data scandal: UK lawmaker; 16/03/2018 – FB: Facebook Plans to Launch Oculus Go VR Headset at f8 Developer Conference; 08/04/2018 – Republican senator says Facebook scandals may be ‘too big’ for company to fix alone; 19/03/2018 – Snap sinks as Facebook fallout ripples throughout tech; 26/04/2018 – Results soothe nerves over scandal-hit Facebook; 26/04/2018 – Facebook is investigating whether secretive firm Palantir had ‘improper’ access to user data; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg would be wise to steer questions toward privacy and away from Facebook’s business model; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO INVESTIGATE ALL APPS THAT HAD ACCESS TO INFO

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05M and $236.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kla Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 30,106 shares to 645 shares, valued at $77,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in C V S Corp Del (NYSE:CVS) by 33,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.16 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

