Jump Trading Has Cut By $787,767 Its International Business Machs (IBM) Position; Athenex (ATNX) Shorts Raised By 2.51%

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) had an increase of 2.51% in short interest. ATNX’s SI was 5.34M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.51% from 5.21 million shares previously. With 588,700 avg volume, 9 days are for Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX)’s short sellers to cover ATNX’s short positions. The SI to Athenex Inc’s float is 12.02%. The stock increased 3.91% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $15.4. About 624,478 shares traded. Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) has declined 3.95% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ATNX News: 17/04/2018 – FDA: SAYS ATHENEX’S ORAXOL GETS ORPHAN DRUG DESIGATION; 09/05/2018 – Athenex Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Athenex Sees 2018 Rev $100M-$125M; 27/04/2018 – Johnson Y.N. Lau Reports 10.1% Stake In Athenex; 26/03/2018 – ATHENEX INC QTRLY NET LOSS OF $28.4 MLN VS NET LOSS OF $40.1 MLN; 14/05/2018 – ATHENEX REAFFIRMS YEAR 2018 REV. GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – Cerecor Appoints Simon Pedder to its Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Athenex at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 ATHENEX INC ATNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $125 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Athenex: James Zukin to Leave Board, Transition to Advisory Role Serving as Sr. Strategy and Business Adviser to CEO

Jump Trading Llc decreased International Business Machs (IBM) stake by 46.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jump Trading Llc sold 5,587 shares as International Business Machs (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Jump Trading Llc holds 6,313 shares with $891,000 value, down from 11,900 last quarter. International Business Machs now has $118.50B valuation. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $133.76. About 3.01 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY EXPECTS FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $11.58; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ongoing GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Were About 14 % and 16 %, Respectively; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED QTRLY GAAP TAX RATE ALSO INCLUDES ADDITIONAL PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $0.1 BILLION; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 28/05/2018 – The chief of IBM’s supercomputer unit likes Elon Musk but ‘hates’ A.I. scaremongering; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term EPS Growth in High-Single-Digits; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Range of End-users to Drive Demand – TMR; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.57/SHR; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 20/03/2018 – IBM and Robin Systems Announce a Joint Solution for the Containerized IBM Db2 Warehouse on Robin Cloud Platform

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.61 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T National Bank & Trust has 550,062 shares. 3,821 were accumulated by Broderick Brian C. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Llc Oh stated it has 0.18% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Vident Investment Advisory Lc has invested 0.09% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 2.26M shares. Skylands Capital Limited Com holds 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 100 shares. Blue Edge Capital Limited Com accumulated 0% or 5,500 shares. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa owns 3,023 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Doheny Asset Ca has 4,821 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Communication holds 123,709 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Cim Invest Mangement invested in 9,862 shares. Clarkston, Michigan-based fund reported 249,022 shares. Schroder Invest Gru reported 2.74 million shares. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 5.89M shares or 0.47% of the stock. Moreover, Bontempo Ohly Cap Ltd Llc has 2.19% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 21,410 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Int`l Business Machines has $17500 highest and $140 lowest target. $158.56’s average target is 18.54% above currents $133.76 stock price. Int`l Business Machines had 12 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Thursday, August 1. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $17000 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, July 18. Citigroup maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral” rating. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17000 target in Monday, August 5 report. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, August 6 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 18 by Nomura. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Nomura.

