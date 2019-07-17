Jump Trading Has Boosted Kb Home (KBH) Stake by $452,496; As Waters (WAT) Stock Price Declined, Independent Investors Cut Stake

Jump Trading Llc increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 126.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc bought 18,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,794 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $26.74. About 999,726 shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 1.86% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.57% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 31/05/2018 – KB Home Opens Madera in Northeast San Antonio; 09/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Bridgepoint at Patterson Ranch in Fremont; 15/05/2018 – KB Home Exceeded 2019 Debt Reduction Target of $250 M by More Than Two-fold; 18/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Laterra in San Diego; 21/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Hidden Bluffs at Texas Research Park; 21/03/2018 – KB Home Holds Grand Opening Celebration for Trevato in Sacramento; 12/04/2018 – KB Home Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME 1Q REV. $872M, EST. $873.5M; 19/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Turnleaf; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Loss/Shr 82c

Independent Investors Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc sold 2,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,400 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.43M, down from 51,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $214.81. About 468,205 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 20/05/2018 – Lacy Selig, Chase Waters; 17/05/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MINISTRY SAYS NO COUNTRY, ORGANISATION, COMPANY OR INDIVIDUAL CAN CARRY OUT OIL AND GAS EXPLORATION OR EXPLOITATION IN CHINESE WATERS WITHOUT PERMISSION FROM CHINA; 27/03/2018 – European Majors Join Race for Mexico Oil Bonanza in Gulf Waters; 15/05/2018 – Waters Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Makes it Easier for Banks to Gamble with Taxpayer Funds; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Looks to Calm the Waters After Good-as-It-Gets Rout; 10/03/2018 – TRUMP: DEMOCRATIC REP MAXINE WATERS `VERY LOW IQ INDIVIDUAL’; 29/05/2018 – Waters DART QDa System with LivelD Software lnstantly Assesses Food Quality and Authenticity; 24/04/2018 – WATERS SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $8.10-$8.30, EST. $8.18; 29/03/2018 – VICAM Introduces a New Method for BPA Detection

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins The has 191,563 shares. Dupont Capital Management has invested 0.06% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Jump Trading Ltd Co invested in 33,794 shares. Hl Fincl Svcs Ltd Liability reported 23,060 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc) holds 116 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 3.25M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Blair William & Il reported 0% stake. Moreover, Parametric Associate Lc has 0.01% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 252,192 shares. Hennessy Advisors Incorporated accumulated 98,700 shares. 375,740 are owned by Principal. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 253,509 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 93,280 shares. Salem Inv Counselors Inc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Qs Limited Company has 0.08% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 297,553 shares.

Jump Trading Llc, which manages about $310.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 293,157 shares to 55,043 shares, valued at $6.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 5,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,031 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.11 earnings per share, up 8.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.95 per share. WAT’s profit will be $146.59M for 25.45 P/E if the $2.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual earnings per share reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.88% EPS growth.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $27.88 million activity. 2,000 shares were sold by SALICE THOMAS P, worth $463,180. Shares for $2.51M were sold by Rae Elizabeth B on Tuesday, February 5. Harrington Michael C also sold $5.26 million worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Wednesday, February 13. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider SILVEIRA MICHAEL F sold $2.33M. Kelly Terrence P also sold $304,423 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Monday, February 11. Kim Francis sold $206,694 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Friday, January 25.

