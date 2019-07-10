Jump Trading Decreased Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Position as Market Value Rose; Davis-Rea LTD Maintains Holding in Raytheon Co. (RTN)

Jump Trading Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 85.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc sold 45,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,791 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $444,000, down from 52,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $74.36. About 13.19 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: Broadcom will formally abandon its bid to acquire Qualcomm; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS CASH OFFERS FOR FOUR SERIES OF NOTES OPEN TO R; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – CFIUS DETERMINED THERE ARE “NATIONAL SECURITY RISKS” TO THE U.S. RELATED TO DEAL PROPOSED BY BROADCOM; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET MAY 25; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding; 12/04/2018 – JACOBS IS SAID TO BE MAKING PROGRESS IN QUALCOMM BID FUNDING; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –8th Update; 27/04/2018 – Lenders feel benefit of M&A surge; 17/04/2018 – QUALCOMM ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 30/05/2018 – Qualcomm’s new XR1 platform will help take virtual reality mainstream – and untether it from expensive computers

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 53.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 4,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,745 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $177. About 1.34 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $83M MINE NEUTRALIZER CONTRACT; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 30/05/2018 – LCR Embedded Systems Honored with Three-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems; 28/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 28; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $283M; 15/03/2018 – Raytheon Wins $150.4 Million U.S. Army Contract; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – AWARDED AN $83 MLN CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, TEST AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. Wood Michael J had sold 3,501 shares worth $643,693. 10,023 shares valued at $1.84 million were sold by Lawrence Taylor W on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South State accumulated 36,125 shares. Moors And Cabot invested in 26,334 shares. Royal London Asset Management has 0% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1.70 million shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% or 5,268 shares. Community Natl Bank Na holds 0.04% or 1,195 shares in its portfolio. Lvw Limited Liability Corp stated it has 14,912 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Hendershot Invests has invested 1.77% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Commonwealth Bancorporation Of stated it has 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moore Cap Mngmt Lp accumulated 20,000 shares. Horizon Investments Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,695 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Howe And Rusling reported 2.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 88,407 were accumulated by Wesbanco National Bank & Trust. Kbc Nv reported 29,438 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plancorp stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Art Advsr Lc holds 72,300 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Creative Planning invested 0.04% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Coastline Company reported 34,680 shares stake. Deprince Race Zollo holds 0.75% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 477,657 shares. Df Dent And reported 0.4% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Becker Capital Mngmt accumulated 508,616 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank has invested 0.21% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Strategic Financial Svcs Inc reported 0.52% stake. Savant Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.07% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Fifth Third Commercial Bank owns 624,422 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 4,161 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 230 shares or 0% of the stock. Cibc Asset Mgmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 192,164 shares. Montag And Caldwell Ltd Co invested in 1.02% or 344,260 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.73 million for 29.98 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.