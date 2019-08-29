Jump Trading Decreased Its Citigroup (C) Stake by $5.52 Million as Share Price Rose; Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Spark Therapeutics (ONCE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp increased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 117.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp bought 146,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 270,788 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.84 million, up from 124,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $99.42. About 297,288 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 09/03/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS HOLDER CHOP REPORTS 10.7% STAKE; 09/03/2018 – THE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN SPARK THERAPEUTICS AS OF MARCH 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Spark Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONCE); 30/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Sells Priority Review Voucher for $110 Million; 07/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $55

Jump Trading Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 90.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc sold 89,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 9,704 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $604,000, down from 98,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $62.36. About 10.98M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC LBRT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $23; 09/05/2018 – Aptiv at Citigroup Car of the Future Symposium Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Citigroup Is Targeted by Activist Investor ValueAct in a Rare Move on a Major U.S. Bank — 3rd Update; 18/04/2018 – Tariffs would cause a ‘serious trade war’: Citigroup economist; 07/05/2018 – Citi’s Strength in Corporate Services Could Help it Double EPS by 2020 — Letter; 08/05/2018 – CHEMOURS CO CC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $66; 06/04/2018 – Finance Outlook: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY FILES FOR 3-PART NOTES OFFERING VIA BOFAML, CITI, RBC; 27/04/2018 – CITIGROUP FILES $100M MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 07/05/2018 – Activist Investor ValueAct Has a Roughly $1.2 Billion Stake in Citigroup

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 7.83 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 109,019 are held by Patten Patten Tn. Moreover, Hartford Invest Mngmt has 0.59% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tegean Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has 8.88% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 210,000 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 457,473 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 1.77M shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. 10,991 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland). Associated Banc owns 4,690 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cidel Asset Mgmt Incorporated, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 20,000 shares. 3.75 million were accumulated by New York State Teachers Retirement Sys. Consolidated Investment Group Inc Incorporated Ltd Liability invested 2.29% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Oxbow Advisors has 68,061 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 12.00M shares. Asset Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Brandes Inv Prns Limited Partnership holds 2.06M shares or 2.98% of its portfolio. Caxton Associate Limited Partnership has invested 0.28% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold ONCE shares while 43 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 28.27 million shares or 23.69% less from 37.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 185,795 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.09% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). D E Shaw & Co has 0.03% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 211,371 shares. Longfellow Investment Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,500 shares. Philadelphia Tru holds 0.06% or 5,800 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 26,672 shares stake. 194,400 are owned by Lmr Prns Llp. Highland Management LP holds 0.05% or 7,400 shares in its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 59 shares. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 105,569 shares. Magnetar Financial Limited Liability owns 916,239 shares or 2.69% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc stated it has 2,622 shares. 60 were reported by Winslow Evans & Crocker. Raymond James Ser Advsr holds 0% or 3,080 shares. Invesco reported 10,317 shares.

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $251.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 52,787 shares to 3.50 million shares, valued at $118.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 229,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Flws/1 (NASDAQ:FLWS).