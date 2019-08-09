Jump Trading Continues to Hold Holding in Kb Home (KBH); Utd Technologies (UTX) Holder Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Raised Its Stake by $809,216

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Utd Technologies (UTX) by 7.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 6,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 94,578 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19 million, up from 88,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Utd Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $131.48. About 2.60 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates United Technologies’ Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes; 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH HOLDER THIRD POINT CALLS FOR CO. TO SPLIT INTO 3; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES INVESTOR MEETING BEGINS IN FLORIDA; 26/03/2018 – Daniel Loeb’s Third Point eyeing stake in United Technologies; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – “HAYES INTENDS TO CONTINUE TO REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXECUTING UTC’S PRIORITIES FOR YEARS TO COME”; 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 02/05/2018 – Ontic Signs First Product License with UTC Aerospace Systems’ Goodrich Control Systems

Jump Trading Llc increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 126.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc bought 18,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 33,794 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.37B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $26.84. About 1.57M shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 27/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Sees KB Home Delevering Below 45% Homebuilding Debt-to-Book Capitalization Ratio; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME REPORTS 1Q ADJ. EPS 40C, EST. 29C; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: KB Home’s Credit Profile Supported by Rev Growth, Gross-Margin Improvement; 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Estates at Rancho Del Lago in Vail; 08/03/2018 – KB Home to Release 2018 First Quarter Earnings on March 22, 2018; 20/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Creeks on Hickory in Frisco; 02/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Turnleaf; 11/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Santolina at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Bankshares And Tru Com holds 94,578 shares. Schulhoff And invested in 0.11% or 1,669 shares. Dsc Advsr Lp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Savings Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Ltd stated it has 5.64% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Edmp Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 28,828 shares. Etrade Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,564 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. New Jersey-based Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Com has invested 0.14% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Montag A Associate reported 21,670 shares. Moreover, Arrow Corp has 0.72% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas invested in 0.54% or 52,150 shares. Shelton Capital holds 2,460 shares. Cap Intll Investors invested 0.37% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Delta Asset Limited Liability Co Tn invested in 110,455 shares or 2.05% of the stock. Waddell And Reed Financial has 729,370 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Eagle Ridge Invest reported 49,170 shares stake.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 23,412 shares to 59,913 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 35,226 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95 shares, and cut its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Technologies: Q2 Earnings, Spins, Merger, And More – Bringing Investors Up To Speed – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “United Technologies: Breaking Down the Breakup – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “What United Technologies Stock Will Be Worth After Its Transformation – Barron’s” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bill Ackman Exits Positions in United Technologies and Automatic Data Processing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.25 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Service Llc stated it has 1,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt owns 867,135 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Company Limited Liability Corporation has 7,908 shares. Zweig reported 214,383 shares. Element Capital Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. The Kentucky-based Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Lsv Asset reported 765,810 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Lakewood Capital Mngmt Lp holds 1.10M shares. Gabelli Funds Limited reported 200,000 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) has invested 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Moreover, Profund Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 8,326 shares. Dupont Cap Management Corporation owns 100,037 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 170,478 shares. 2.82 million are held by Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership.

More notable recent KB Home (NYSE:KBH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How KB Home’s (NYSE:KBH) Shareholders Feel About The 87% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KB Home gains another bull – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “DR Horton expects lower incentive spending to boost margins – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about KB Home (NYSE:KBH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘A Clearer Path To Earnings Growth’: KB Home’s Strong Q2 Triggers Analyst Upgrades – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Tucson.com‘s news article titled: “KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Park Meadows II in Phoenix, Arizona – Arizona Daily Star” with publication date: July 11, 2019.