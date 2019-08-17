Jump Trading Boosted Stake in Kb Home (KBH) by $452,496; Decatur Capital Management Has Cut Its Parker (PH) Stake by $1.30 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Jump Trading Llc increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 126.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc bought 18,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 33,794 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $26.85. About 1.15 million shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 03/04/2018 – KB Home Earns Eighth Energy Star® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 19/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Turnleaf; 11/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Santolina at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Rev $871.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ KB Home, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KBH); 22/03/2018 – KB HOME 1Q REV. $872M, EST. $873.5M; 19/04/2018 – KB Home CDS Widens 19 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Price Park in Mandarin; 11/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Santolina at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 02/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Parker (PH) by 14.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 7,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 44,188 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58 million, down from 51,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Parker for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $4.2 during the last trading session, reaching $161.82. About 706,814 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 26/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin 3Q Net Profit Rises, Raises Outlook; 14/03/2018 – Main Wheel & Brake STC Kit Now Available for Pilatus PC-7 Mk1 Aircraft; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.95 TO $10.15 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS CO UPDATED FY’20 CLARCOR SYNERGY TARGETS; ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES NOW PROJECTED TO BE $160MM BY FY’20 (UP FROM $140MM); 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.76 TO $7.96 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 19/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Raises Dividend to 76c Vs. 66c; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has About 260 Employees; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q EPS $2.70; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin Had Agreed With DOJ to Divest Business; 19/04/2018 – Parker Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl Grp reported 375,740 shares. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Us Bank & Trust De reported 0% stake. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability accumulated 0.02% or 170,478 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.19% or 392,921 shares. Icon Advisers Incorporated Communication holds 25,500 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 145,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Company stated it has 332,379 shares. Palisade Capital Management Ltd Company Nj accumulated 16,125 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa invested 0.02% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Bluecrest Cap Mgmt reported 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Delaware-based Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.06% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Jane Street Group Lc owns 13,880 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 1.18 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 36,880 shares.

Jump Trading Llc, which manages about $310.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 5,369 shares to 14,031 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Square Inc by 47,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,054 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00 million and $517.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 37,866 shares to 88,591 shares, valued at $10.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 38,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).

