Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH)

As Specialty Retail Other companies, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) and Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jumia Technologies AG 27 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Farfetch Limited 23 0.00 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Jumia Technologies AG and Farfetch Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Jumia Technologies AG and Farfetch Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jumia Technologies AG 0.00% 0% 0% Farfetch Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Jumia Technologies AG and Farfetch Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jumia Technologies AG 1 1 0 2.50 Farfetch Limited 0 0 4 3.00

Jumia Technologies AG’s average target price is $33.5, while its potential upside is 75.85%. Farfetch Limited on the other hand boasts of a $31.75 average target price and a 44.32% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Jumia Technologies AG is looking more favorable than Farfetch Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Jumia Technologies AG and Farfetch Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 62.6%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jumia Technologies AG -29.21% -26.54% 0% 0% 0% -7.93% Farfetch Limited 5.1% 1.24% 33.04% 8.85% 0% 43.03%

For the past year Jumia Technologies AG had bearish trend while Farfetch Limited had bullish trend.