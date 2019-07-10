Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)’s Financial Results Comparing With 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Since Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) are part of the Specialty Retail Other industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jumia Technologies AG 29 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. 17 1.01 N/A 0.51 37.06

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Jumia Technologies AG and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jumia Technologies AG 0.00% 0% 0% 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. 0.00% 11.4% 6.2%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Jumia Technologies AG and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jumia Technologies AG 1 1 0 2.50 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Jumia Technologies AG’s upside potential currently stands at 23.34% and an $33.5 average price target. Competitively the average price target of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. is $22.5, which is potential 17.31% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Jumia Technologies AG seems more appealing than 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Jumia Technologies AG and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 57.5%. Comparatively, 3.5% are 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jumia Technologies AG -29.21% -26.54% 0% 0% 0% -7.93% 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. -5.46% -0.05% 12.66% 43.23% 56.79% 55.76%

For the past year Jumia Technologies AG has -7.93% weaker performance while 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. has 55.76% stronger performance.

Summary

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. beats Jumia Technologies AG on 8 of the 10 factors.

1-800-Flowers.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, and plush stuffed animals. It also provides floral wire service through mybloomnet.net; gourmet gifts, such as fruits and other gourmet items through 1-877-322-1200 or harryanddavid.com; popcorn and specialty treats through 1-800-541-2676 or thepopcornfactory.com; cookies and baked gifts from 1-800-443-8124 or cheryls.com; gift baskets and towers from 1800baskets.com; English muffins and other breakfast treats from 1-800-999-1910 or wolfermans.com; carved fresh fruit arrangements from fruitbouquets.com; and steaks and chops from stockyards.com. The company offers its products to consumers and wholesalers. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Carle Place, New York.