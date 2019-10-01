Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Touches $7.59 Low on Oct, 1; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Last Week

The stock of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) reached all time low today, Oct, 1 and still has $7.36 target or 3.00% below today’s $7.59 share price. This indicates more downside for the $595.28 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $7.36 PT is reached, the company will be worth $17.86M less. The stock decreased 4.26% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $7.59. About 693,430 shares traded. Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Greggs PLC (LON:GRG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Greggs PLC has GBX 2300 highest and GBX 1780 lowest target. GBX 2026.67’s average target is 10.87% above currents GBX 1828 stock price. Greggs PLC had 13 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Greggs plc (LON:GRG) earned “Hold” rating by HSBC on Tuesday, May 21. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, May 15 by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, May 17 by Berenberg. The stock of Greggs plc (LON:GRG) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 28 by UBS. The stock has “Hold” rating by Peel Hunt on Tuesday, May 14. See Greggs plc (LON:GRG) latest ratings:

01/10/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 2000.00 Maintain

01/10/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

27/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 2000.00 Maintain

28/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1880.00 New Target: GBX 2300.00 Upgrade

31/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1880.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 2000.00 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 2000.00 Downgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1600.00 New Target: GBX 2000.00 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1600.00 New Target: GBX 1780.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

The stock decreased 12.54% or GBX 262 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1828. About 1.43 million shares traded or 196.07% up from the average. Greggs plc (LON:GRG) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 1.85 billion GBP. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks and snacks, pasties and bakes, breakfast products, sweets, and snacks, as well as pasta, salads, and soups. It has a 24.57 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products through its shops and franchised operations.

Among 3 analysts covering Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Jumia Technologies has $4000 highest and $1300 lowest target. $22’s average target is 189.86% above currents $7.59 stock price. Jumia Technologies had 9 analyst reports since May 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Thursday, August 22 report. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, August 22 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, August 20 by Morgan Stanley.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company has market cap of $595.28 million. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s marketplace offers various products in a range of categories, including fashion and apparel, smartphones, home and living, consumer packaged goods, beauty and perfumes, and other electronics, as well as access to various services, such as restaurant food delivery, hotel and flight booking, classified advertising, airtime recharge, and instant delivery.