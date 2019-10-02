Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Reaches $7.57 After 4.00% Up Move; CNOOC LTD ORDINARY SHARES (CEOHF) Shorts Raised By 2.29%

CNOOC LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CEOHF) had an increase of 2.29% in short interest. CEOHF’s SI was 7.47 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 2.29% from 7.30M shares previously. With 900 avg volume, 8299 days are for CNOOC LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CEOHF)’s short sellers to cover CEOHF’s short positions. It closed at $1.43 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.44% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $7.57. About 526,356 shares traded. Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $593.55 million company. It was reported on Oct, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $7.87 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:JMIA worth $23.74M more.

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. The company has market cap of $68.12 billion. The firm operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business. It has a 12.43 P/E ratio. It produces offshore natural gas and crude oil primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China; and Asia, Africa, North America, South America, Oceania, and Europe.

Among 3 analysts covering Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Jumia Technologies has $4000 highest and $1300 lowest target. $22’s average target is 190.62% above currents $7.57 stock price. Jumia Technologies had 9 analyst reports since May 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Raymond James. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, August 22 to “Outperform”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, August 20 by Morgan Stanley.