Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Reaches $10.96 After 7.00% Up Move; Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Raised By $329,184 Its Boeing Co (BA) Position

The stock of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.08% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $10.96. About 593,385 shares traded. Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 8.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc acquired 864 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc holds 10,554 shares with $4.03M value, up from 9,690 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $204.08B valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $362.67. About 1.87M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS 40 PCT OF ORDERS FOR 737 MAX 10 ARE INCREMENTAL, 25 PCT CONVERTED FROM MAX 9 ORDERS, 35 PCT CONVERTED FROM MAX 8; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Delivers First 787 Dreamliner for Gulf Air; 13/04/2018 – FAA TO REDUCE MAX SINGLE-ENGINE FLYING TIME FOR ROLLS ROYCE-POWERED BOEING 787 JETS; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – EXPECTED FINANCIAL, OPERATING IMPACTS OF TWO 777 FREIGHTERS IN 2018 WERE INCORPORATED IN PRIOR EARNINGS GROWTH FRAMEWORK; 09/05/2018 – NO SAFER WAY TO MOVE THAN TO FLY: BOEING CEO MUILENBURG; 14/03/2018 – China’s path to tariff retribution could begin with Boeing; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER EXECUTIVE SAYS CO REMAINS ENGAGED IN TALKS WITH BOEING AND BRAZILIAN GOVERNMENT TO REACH A TIE-UP THAT SATISFIES ALL SIDES; 17/05/2018 – DAE TO CONSIDER ISSUING INTERNATIONAL BOND IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 – CEO; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q CORE EPS $3.64, EST. $2.58; BOOSTS FORECAST; 18/05/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Boeing 737 crashes after taking off from Havana

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Harvest Cap Management Incorporated has 0.06% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 530 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Com has 14,194 shares. Bbr Prtnrs Limited Co reported 5,628 shares. Moreover, Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability has 0.92% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 271,398 shares. Cleararc Incorporated invested 0.58% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 12,113 shares. 157,838 were reported by Schafer Cullen Capital Management. First Merchants Corporation reported 2,160 shares. Signalpoint Asset Limited Company owns 2,997 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Boston Research And Mgmt owns 1,571 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe holds 0.97% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,339 shares. Epoch Investment Ptnrs holds 678,376 shares. Advisory Grp Inc, Texas-based fund reported 3,972 shares. Clal Insur Enterp Ltd has invested 1.82% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Scholtz & Co Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.91% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 15,372 shares.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IWB) stake by 3,312 shares to 32,509 valued at $5.11M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDF) stake by 61,236 shares and now owns 139,794 shares. Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHH) was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 18.19% above currents $362.67 stock price. Boeing had 27 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, March 11. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. Seaport Global maintained it with “Buy” rating and $460 target in Monday, March 11 report. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, March 14. The company was downgraded on Thursday, July 25 by Wolfe Research. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of BA in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. Buckingham Research maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Monday, May 13. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $37000 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, July 10. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Landesbank.

Among 3 analysts covering Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Jumia Technologies has $4000 highest and $1300 lowest target. $22’s average target is 100.73% above currents $10.96 stock price. Jumia Technologies had 9 analyst reports since May 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of JMIA in report on Thursday, August 22 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, August 22 to “Outperform”. On Tuesday, August 20 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company has market cap of $859.35 million. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s marketplace offers various products in a range of categories, including fashion and apparel, smartphones, home and living, consumer packaged goods, beauty and perfumes, and other electronics, as well as access to various services, such as restaurant food delivery, hotel and flight booking, classified advertising, airtime recharge, and instant delivery.