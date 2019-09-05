Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) and Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE:JMEI) Contrasting side by side

As Specialty Retail Other businesses, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) and Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE:JMEI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jumia Technologies AG 24 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Jumei International Holding Limited 2 0.00 N/A 0.05 48.30

Table 1 demonstrates Jumia Technologies AG and Jumei International Holding Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jumia Technologies AG 0.00% 0% 0% Jumei International Holding Limited 0.00% 2.9% 2.2%

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jumia Technologies AG. Its rival Jumei International Holding Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.1 respectively. Jumei International Holding Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jumia Technologies AG.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Jumia Technologies AG and Jumei International Holding Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jumia Technologies AG 0 1 2 2.67 Jumei International Holding Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Jumia Technologies AG is $22, with potential upside of 105.03%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.4% of Jumia Technologies AG shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.2% of Jumei International Holding Limited are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.91% of Jumei International Holding Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jumia Technologies AG -20.39% -34.54% -63.78% 0% 0% -33.15% Jumei International Holding Limited -6.58% -9.2% -13.69% -13.69% 12.94% 24.04%

For the past year Jumia Technologies AG had bearish trend while Jumei International Holding Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Jumei International Holding Limited beats on 6 of the 8 factors Jumia Technologies AG.

Jumei International Holding Limited operates as an online retailer of beauty products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers beauty products, such as cosmetics, skin care, cosmetic applicators, fragrance, and body care products; and beauty products for men, and baby and children. It also provides apparel and other lifestyle products, including womenÂ’s wear, footwear, lingerie, handbags and luggage, menÂ’s wear, sportswear and sporting goods, accessories, home goods, and other lifestyle products, as well as baby, children, and maternity products; and snacks and health supplements. The company sells its products through Jumei.com and Jumeiglobal.com Websites, mobile platform, and physical stores. Jumei International Holding Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.