Jumei International Holding Limited (JMEI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE:JMEI) and Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY). The two are both Specialty Retail Other companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jumei International Holding Limited 2 0.00 N/A 0.05 48.30 Party City Holdco Inc. 7 0.22 N/A 0.95 6.74

Table 1 demonstrates Jumei International Holding Limited and Party City Holdco Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Party City Holdco Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Jumei International Holding Limited. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Jumei International Holding Limited’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Party City Holdco Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Jumei International Holding Limited and Party City Holdco Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jumei International Holding Limited 0.00% 2.9% 2.2% Party City Holdco Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 2.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.45 beta indicates that Jumei International Holding Limited is 45.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Party City Holdco Inc. has beta of 1.26 which is 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Jumei International Holding Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, Party City Holdco Inc. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 0.3 Quick Ratio. Jumei International Holding Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Party City Holdco Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Jumei International Holding Limited and Party City Holdco Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jumei International Holding Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Party City Holdco Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Party City Holdco Inc.’s consensus target price is $7.67, while its potential upside is 35.99%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Jumei International Holding Limited and Party City Holdco Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.2% and 0% respectively. About 0.91% of Jumei International Holding Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Party City Holdco Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jumei International Holding Limited -6.58% -9.2% -13.69% -13.69% 12.94% 24.04% Party City Holdco Inc. 4.42% -12.12% -0.31% -40.82% -59.23% -36.07%

For the past year Jumei International Holding Limited had bullish trend while Party City Holdco Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Party City Holdco Inc. beats Jumei International Holding Limited on 8 of the 11 factors.

Jumei International Holding Limited operates as an online retailer of beauty products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers beauty products, such as cosmetics, skin care, cosmetic applicators, fragrance, and body care products; and beauty products for men, and baby and children. It also provides apparel and other lifestyle products, including womenÂ’s wear, footwear, lingerie, handbags and luggage, menÂ’s wear, sportswear and sporting goods, accessories, home goods, and other lifestyle products, as well as baby, children, and maternity products; and snacks and health supplements. The company sells its products through Jumei.com and Jumeiglobal.com Websites, mobile platform, and physical stores. Jumei International Holding Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Party City Holdco Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, accessories and novelties, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, decorations, and stationery and gift items. As of March 9, 2017, the company offered its products through its 900 specialty retail party supply stores, including approximately 160 franchise stores in North America under the Party City and Halloween City names; and e-commerce Websites, principally through the domain name PartyCity.com. In addition, it franchises individual stores and franchise areas throughout the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico principally under the Party City name. The company offers its products through company-owned stores, independent party supply stores, mass merchants, grocery retailers, and dollar stores, as well as through other retailers and distributors. Party City Holdco Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Rockaway, New Jersey.