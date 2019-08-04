Jumei International Holding Limited (JMEI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE:JMEI) and Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) compete against each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jumei International Holding Limited 2 0.00 N/A 0.05 48.30 Chewy Inc. 33 3.35 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Jumei International Holding Limited and Chewy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE:JMEI) and Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jumei International Holding Limited 0.00% 2.9% 2.2% Chewy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Jumei International Holding Limited is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival Chewy Inc. is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.2. Jumei International Holding Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Chewy Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.2% of Jumei International Holding Limited shares and 18.3% of Chewy Inc. shares. Jumei International Holding Limited’s share held by insiders are 0.91%. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.2% of Chewy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jumei International Holding Limited -6.58% -9.2% -13.69% -13.69% 12.94% 24.04% Chewy Inc. 2.63% -0.27% 0% 0% 0% -4.09%

For the past year Jumei International Holding Limited had bullish trend while Chewy Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Jumei International Holding Limited beats Chewy Inc.

Jumei International Holding Limited operates as an online retailer of beauty products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers beauty products, such as cosmetics, skin care, cosmetic applicators, fragrance, and body care products; and beauty products for men, and baby and children. It also provides apparel and other lifestyle products, including womenÂ’s wear, footwear, lingerie, handbags and luggage, menÂ’s wear, sportswear and sporting goods, accessories, home goods, and other lifestyle products, as well as baby, children, and maternity products; and snacks and health supplements. The company sells its products through Jumei.com and Jumeiglobal.com Websites, mobile platform, and physical stores. Jumei International Holding Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.