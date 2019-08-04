Jumei International Holding Limited (JMEI) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE:JMEI) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.2% of Jumei International Holding Limited’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.82% of all Specialty Retail Other’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.91% of Jumei International Holding Limited shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.14% of all Specialty Retail Other companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Jumei International Holding Limited and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jumei International Holding Limited 0.00% 2.90% 2.20% Industry Average 6.36% 31.45% 9.07%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Jumei International Holding Limited and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Jumei International Holding Limited N/A 2 48.30 Industry Average 354.16M 5.57B 34.74

Jumei International Holding Limited has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Jumei International Holding Limited and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jumei International Holding Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.35 3.42 2.57

The rivals have a potential upside of 47.33%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Jumei International Holding Limited and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jumei International Holding Limited -6.58% -9.2% -13.69% -13.69% 12.94% 24.04% Industry Average 3.75% 6.75% 15.41% 19.94% 24.02% 28.75%

For the past year Jumei International Holding Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Jumei International Holding Limited has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Jumei International Holding Limited’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.66 and has 1.05 Quick Ratio. Jumei International Holding Limited has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jumei International Holding Limited’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Jumei International Holding Limited has a beta of 1.45 and its 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Jumei International Holding Limited’s competitors’ beta is 1.33 which is 33.39% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Jumei International Holding Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Jumei International Holding Limited’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Jumei International Holding Limited operates as an online retailer of beauty products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers beauty products, such as cosmetics, skin care, cosmetic applicators, fragrance, and body care products; and beauty products for men, and baby and children. It also provides apparel and other lifestyle products, including womenÂ’s wear, footwear, lingerie, handbags and luggage, menÂ’s wear, sportswear and sporting goods, accessories, home goods, and other lifestyle products, as well as baby, children, and maternity products; and snacks and health supplements. The company sells its products through Jumei.com and Jumeiglobal.com Websites, mobile platform, and physical stores. Jumei International Holding Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.