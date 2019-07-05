Jumei International Holding Limited (JMEI) and Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE:JMEI) and Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). The two are both Specialty Retail Other companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jumei International Holding Limited 2 0.00 N/A 0.05 52.13 Genuine Parts Company 103 0.81 N/A 5.40 17.87

Table 1 demonstrates Jumei International Holding Limited and Genuine Parts Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Genuine Parts Company has higher revenue and earnings than Jumei International Holding Limited. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Jumei International Holding Limited is presently more expensive than Genuine Parts Company, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Jumei International Holding Limited and Genuine Parts Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jumei International Holding Limited 0.00% 2.9% 2.2% Genuine Parts Company 0.00% 22.5% 6.1%

Volatility & Risk

Jumei International Holding Limited has a beta of 1.56 and its 56.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Genuine Parts Company’s 1.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.01 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Jumei International Holding Limited are 2.4 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor Genuine Parts Company’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Jumei International Holding Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Genuine Parts Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Jumei International Holding Limited and Genuine Parts Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jumei International Holding Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Genuine Parts Company 0 3 1 2.25

Competitively the consensus target price of Genuine Parts Company is $112, which is potential 6.06% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Jumei International Holding Limited and Genuine Parts Company are owned by institutional investors at 9.6% and 78.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.91% of Jumei International Holding Limited’s shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are Genuine Parts Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jumei International Holding Limited -3.54% -2% -3.92% 18.36% -0.81% 33.88% Genuine Parts Company -2.13% -14.48% -9% -4.16% 5.09% 0.42%

For the past year Jumei International Holding Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Genuine Parts Company.

Summary

Genuine Parts Company beats on 8 of the 11 factors Jumei International Holding Limited.

Jumei International Holding Limited operates as an online retailer of beauty products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers beauty products, such as cosmetics, skin care, cosmetic applicators, fragrance, and body care products; and beauty products for men, and baby and children. It also provides apparel and other lifestyle products, including womenÂ’s wear, footwear, lingerie, handbags and luggage, menÂ’s wear, sportswear and sporting goods, accessories, home goods, and other lifestyle products, as well as baby, children, and maternity products; and snacks and health supplements. The company sells its products through Jumei.com and Jumeiglobal.com Websites, mobile platform, and physical stores. Jumei International Holding Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products, and electrical/electronic materials in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items used in the automotive aftermarket, including repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores. The company also distributes industrial replacement parts and related supplies, such as bearings, mechanical and electrical power transmission products, industrial automation products, hoses, hydraulic and pneumatic components, industrial supplies, and material handling products primarily for food and beverage, forest products, primary metal, pulp and paper, mining, automotive, oil and gas, petrochemical, and pharmaceutical industries through 483 branches, 13 distribution centers, and 43 service centers. In addition, it distributes office furniture, technology products, general office and school supplies, cleaning, janitorial and breakroom supplies, safety and security items, healthcare products, and disposable food service products to resellers through 56 distribution centers. Further, the company distributes wires and cables, connectivity solutions, insulating and conductive materials, assembly tools, test equipment, custom fabricated parts, and specialty coated materials to original equipment manufacturers, motor repair shops, specialty wire and cable users, and various industrial assembly markets. Genuine Parts Company was founded in 1928 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.