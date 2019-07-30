Jumei International Holding Limited (JMEI) and Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Comparison side by side

Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE:JMEI) and Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) compete with each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jumei International Holding Limited 2 0.00 N/A 0.05 52.13 Genuine Parts Company 104 0.76 N/A 5.40 17.87

In table 1 we can see Jumei International Holding Limited and Genuine Parts Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Genuine Parts Company has higher revenue and earnings than Jumei International Holding Limited. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Jumei International Holding Limited has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Genuine Parts Company, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE:JMEI) and Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jumei International Holding Limited 0.00% 2.9% 2.2% Genuine Parts Company 0.00% 22.5% 6.1%

Volatility & Risk

Jumei International Holding Limited is 56.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.56 beta. Genuine Parts Company has a 1.01 beta and it is 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Jumei International Holding Limited has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Genuine Parts Company’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Jumei International Holding Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Genuine Parts Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Jumei International Holding Limited and Genuine Parts Company Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jumei International Holding Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Genuine Parts Company 0 4 1 2.20

Competitively Genuine Parts Company has an average target price of $111, with potential upside of 12.86%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Jumei International Holding Limited and Genuine Parts Company are owned by institutional investors at 9.6% and 78.5% respectively. 0.91% are Jumei International Holding Limited’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Genuine Parts Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jumei International Holding Limited -3.54% -2% -3.92% 18.36% -0.81% 33.88% Genuine Parts Company -2.13% -14.48% -9% -4.16% 5.09% 0.42%

For the past year Jumei International Holding Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Genuine Parts Company.

Summary

Genuine Parts Company beats on 8 of the 11 factors Jumei International Holding Limited.

Jumei International Holding Limited operates as an online retailer of beauty products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers beauty products, such as cosmetics, skin care, cosmetic applicators, fragrance, and body care products; and beauty products for men, and baby and children. It also provides apparel and other lifestyle products, including womenÂ’s wear, footwear, lingerie, handbags and luggage, menÂ’s wear, sportswear and sporting goods, accessories, home goods, and other lifestyle products, as well as baby, children, and maternity products; and snacks and health supplements. The company sells its products through Jumei.com and Jumeiglobal.com Websites, mobile platform, and physical stores. Jumei International Holding Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products, and electrical/electronic materials in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items used in the automotive aftermarket, including repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores. The company also distributes industrial replacement parts and related supplies, such as bearings, mechanical and electrical power transmission products, industrial automation products, hoses, hydraulic and pneumatic components, industrial supplies, and material handling products primarily for food and beverage, forest products, primary metal, pulp and paper, mining, automotive, oil and gas, petrochemical, and pharmaceutical industries through 483 branches, 13 distribution centers, and 43 service centers. In addition, it distributes office furniture, technology products, general office and school supplies, cleaning, janitorial and breakroom supplies, safety and security items, healthcare products, and disposable food service products to resellers through 56 distribution centers. Further, the company distributes wires and cables, connectivity solutions, insulating and conductive materials, assembly tools, test equipment, custom fabricated parts, and specialty coated materials to original equipment manufacturers, motor repair shops, specialty wire and cable users, and various industrial assembly markets. Genuine Parts Company was founded in 1928 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.