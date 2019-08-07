Juan Luciano Insider Trade for 5,457 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM); United Parcel Service (UPS) Sentiment Is 1.27

Sentiment for United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 527 funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 416 trimmed and sold stock positions in United Parcel Service Inc. The funds in our database now own: 465.49 million shares, down from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding United Parcel Service Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 22 to 26 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 43 Reduced: 373 Increased: 399 New Position: 128.

Director Juan Luciano of Archer-Daniels-Midland Co, bought some 5,457 of the public firm shares having a market value of $199,990 USD with an average of $36.6 per share price. Juan now possess 893,318 shares accounting for 0.16% of the Company’s market cap

Since April 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.38 million activity. On Tuesday, August 6 the insider Young Ray G bought $124,899. LUCIANO JUAN R had bought 23,657 shares worth $1.00 million on Monday, April 29.

Among 3 analysts covering Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Archer-Daniels Midland has $5600 highest and $5100 lowest target. $51’s average target is 36.29% above currents $37.42 stock price. Archer-Daniels Midland had 10 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Buckingham Research. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of ADM in report on Monday, April 29 to “Outperform” rating. On Wednesday, June 26 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ADM in report on Tuesday, April 30 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, February 8 to “Buy”.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities and products. The company has market cap of $20.84 billion. The Company’s Agricultural Services segment offers agricultural commodities, including oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley. It has a 16.12 P/E ratio. This segment also provides structured trade finance; and processes wheat into wheat flour.

Manchester Capital Management Llc holds 32.72% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. for 2.29 million shares. Lyons Wealth Management Llc. owns 75,631 shares or 23.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S. R. Schill & Associates has 22.27% invested in the company for 330,493 shares. The Florida-based Finemark National Bank & Trust has invested 18.39% in the stock. Capital Wealth Planning Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 91,479 shares.

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation, logistics, and financial services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $98.75 billion. It operates in three divisions: U.S. It has a 20.99 P/E ratio. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight.