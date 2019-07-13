Js Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Value Rose; Brave Warrior Advisors Trimmed Its Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Stake by $14.51 Million; Share Price Rose

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 10.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 604,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.29 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.07M, down from 5.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.54. About 1.09M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 16.24% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO MIKE FRIES SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Vodafone at ‘BBB+’/Stable on Announced Liberty Global Transaction; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – EXPECT SALE OF UPC AUSTRIA FOR EUR 1.9 BLN TO T-MOBILE AUSTRIA TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 20/03/2018 – Nabila Ahmed: Scoop: Liberty Global is in talks with Sunrise Communications about a potential partnership to combine and expand; 08/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: Confirmed. Announcement likely tomorrow at 7am UK time; 23/03/2018 – RPT-LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – UNIT’S AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO 2017 TOTAL COMP. $17.1M VS $40.1M IN 2016; 10/05/2018 – Fitch: No Impact on UPC’s ‘BB-‘ Rating from Announced Liberty Global Vodafone Transaction; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 22/03/2018 – LivePerson and Liberty Global partner to transform customer engagement and care for the conversational era

Js Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 23.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc sold 83,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 268,572 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.68M, down from 352,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Almost Never Sides With Female Employees Alleging Bias; 25/04/2018 – Bill Gates used to memorize the license plates of Microsoft employees to keep tabs on them; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.82B, EST. $25.78B; 04/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Partners with CQG to Offer Best Execution Algorithms for Futures; 22/05/2018 – Conduent to Host Analyst Day on June 8, 2018; 15/03/2018 – ABCOMRENTS Named Exclusive Rental Partner Of Microsoft HoloLens; 30/04/2018 – CYREN TO WORK WITH MICROSOFT ON PHISHING, ATTACKS IN OFFICE 365; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 225,467 shares to 1.42M shares, valued at $88.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 9,192 shares in the quarter, for a total of 314,691 shares, and has risen its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

