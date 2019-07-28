Js Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $364,000; Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Market Valuation Rose While Capstone Financial Advisors Has Lifted Its Position

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 23.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 12,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,563 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00 million, up from 53,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $82.6. About 553,203 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 14.41% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.98% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS BEEN SHORT RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL AND DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP FOR ABOUT A YEAR – CNBC; 29/05/2018 – Cool Beverages That Scream Summer: Dunkin’ Donuts Serves Ice Cream Flavored Coffees and New Frozen Lemonade; 09/05/2018 – Share The Love: Dunkin’ Donuts Unveils New Royal Love Donut To Celebrate The Royal Wedding; 02/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Doubles Down on Value with Launch of New Dunkin’ Go2s; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – IS UPDATING AND REITERATING CERTAIN TARGETS REGARDING ITS 2018 PERFORMANCE; 26/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Hires Veteran Marketer Keith Lusby As Vice President, Media; 04/04/2018 – New Cookies & Cream Sweetens Dunkin’ Donuts’ Lineup of Bottled Iced Coffees; 26/04/2018 – SHORT-SELLER JIM CHANOS SAYS IS SHORT ON DUNKIN- CNBC; 27/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC DNKN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61; 12/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with a Lucky Dozen Sweepstakes

Js Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 243,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.34 million, down from 245,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $465.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.17M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 22/05/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES LLC HAS ENTERED THE LEAD MARKET MAKING BUSINESS WITH A SMALL LIST OF EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI CONCLUDES SPEAKING; 14/05/2018 – Meiji Yasuda Adds Huntington Ingalls, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba bets billions on China’s top food delivery app; 08/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: ROCKET INTERNET SE: ALIBABA ACQUIRES DARAZ; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial executive chairman Lucy Peng steps down to focus on Lazada – SCMP; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM MAY HAVE RAISED 5.6B YUAN FROM ALIBABA SHARE SALE; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUILD PAYMENT, LOGISTICS INFRASTRUCTURE IN SE ASIA; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $585.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flexshares Tr (TLTD) by 142,239 shares to 28,586 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) (NYSE:MCD) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS).

More notable recent Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Will Expansion Of Stores Be Key For Dunkin’ Brands In 2019? – Forbes” on February 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dunkin’ Brands Is Wonderfully Cash Flow Efficient – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Dunkin’ to Start Testing Delivery with Grubhub – Motley Fool” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Restaurant Stocks to Put on Your Plate – Investorplace.com” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Conversation on ESG and Sustainability With As You Sow CEO Andrew Behar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 46 investors sold DNKN shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 70.61 million shares or 8.59% less from 77.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aurora Investment Counsel has 17,747 shares. Skylands Capital Limited Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 6,300 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.03% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 26,266 shares. 930 are owned by Arrow Fin Corp. First Republic Investment Inc holds 0% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) or 4,805 shares. Capstone Advsrs invested in 66,563 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks reported 0.01% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Oppenheimer & Incorporated invested 0.02% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Waddell Reed Financial Incorporated holds 0.31% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) or 1.66M shares. Smithfield Company invested 0.01% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma invested in 0% or 50 shares. Moreover, Synovus Finance has 0.02% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 15,989 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm Incorporated reported 404,802 shares. 13,535 were reported by Griffin Asset. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 825 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.