Js Capital Management Trimmed Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding by $364,000; Share Value Declined; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Value Declined, Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Boosted Its Position by $644,280

Js Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 243,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.34 million, down from 245,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $436.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $167.67. About 4.54M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trade war or not, China is closing the gap on U.S. in technology IP race; 18/04/2018 – THAI GOVERNMENT SAYS ALIBABA GROUP TO INVEST MORE THAN 10 BILLION BAHT IN ‘DIGITAL HUB’ IN EASTERN ECONOMIC CORRIDOR; 26/03/2018 – UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School Kick Off eFounders Initiative for Asian Entrepreneurs; 08/05/2018 – The deal marks another foray for Alibaba into the South Asian market; 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 23/05/2018 – Three lessons for entrepreneurs from Alibaba’s Taobao University; 29/05/2018 – The investment would be Alibaba’s third in a Chinese courier after buying a minority stakes in YTO Express and Best Inc; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba expands cross-border e-commerce in Southeast Asia; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba buys out Chinese food delivery app

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 10,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 86,584 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.12 million, up from 75,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $57.92. About 8.24 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 06/03/2018 – Boston Business Journal: Verizon’s @oath could anchor North Station office tower; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES; 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes; 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt; 09/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at Conference May 14; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 8,893 shares to 6,250 shares, valued at $335,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Ser 1 (MDY) by 1,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,534 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside State Bank And Tru has 0.22% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Anchor Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 393,883 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Fenimore Asset Mgmt accumulated 4,402 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.15% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Inspirion Wealth Ltd Liability Co holds 0.11% or 4,033 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Blue Chip Prns has 3.02% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cincinnati Ins Co reported 405,301 shares. Todd Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 0.46% or 273,088 shares. King Luther Management Corp reported 250,650 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 9,304 are owned by Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company. Btim Corporation holds 87,376 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corporation, a Florida-based fund reported 55,792 shares. Fragasso Gp Inc has 62,021 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio.