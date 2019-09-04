Js Capital Management Stake in Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Cut by $2.64 Million; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Share Value Declined, Hap Trading Increased Its Position by $895,991

Js Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc sold 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 1.36 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.59M, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.27% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $10.75. About 6.86M shares traded or 15.99% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR GROSS NPA 8.84 PCT VS 7.82 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 31/03/2018 – India’s CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK GROSS NPA 8.84%; 16/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CO RESPONDED TO SEBI FOR CLARIFICATION ON NEWS REPORTS; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CO’S DRILLDOWN LIST DECREASED FROM 440.65 BLN RUPEES AT MARCH 31, 2016 TO 47.28 BLN RUPEES AT MARCH 31, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Sebi initiates probe into alleged corporate governance breaches at ICICI; 23/05/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS DIDN’T RECEIVE NOTICE FROM SEBI ON COMPLIANCE; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-ICICI Bank faces questions from key shareholders in Videocon loan case – Live Mint; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK – NONE OF THE INVESTORS OF NUPOWER RENEWABLES ARE BORROWERS OF BANK; 30/04/2018 – GARG: INDIA PROBE AGENCIES GETTING INTO BOTTOM OF ICICI ISSUE

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 70.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 20,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 50,437 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 29,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $31.72. About 9.37 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP

