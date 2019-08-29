Js Capital Management Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Trimmed as Market Valuation Rose; Martin Currie LTD Decreased Its Holding in Cooper Cos (COO) by $8.62 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (COO) by 66.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 29,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The institutional investor held 14,581 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, down from 43,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $7.62 during the last trading session, reaching $328.59. About 424,276 shares traded or 50.86% up from the average. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Acquires the LifeGlobal Group For $125M; 03/04/2018 – COOPER SEES PURCHASE NEUTRAL TO EPS IN 2018, ADDING THEREAFTER; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.510B-$2.560B; 23/05/2018 – Cooper Cos: Robert Auerbach Appointed Pres, CooperSurgical; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $125 MLN; 03/05/2018 – The Cooper Companies Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2018; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Loss/Shr $2.50; 23/04/2018 – Brian Andrews to Succeed Albert White as Chief Financial Officer of The Cooper Companies; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cooper Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COO)

Js Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 19.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc sold 95,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 400,085 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.42 million, down from 495,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $137.84. About 6.41M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – Disney Names Consumer Chief Pitaro as New President of ESPN; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 09/04/2018 – China rails at theme park boom over debt risk, “blind” construction; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – EXPECTS TO TRANSITION TO FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER NEW STRUCTURE BY BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY `MARY POPPINS’ REBOOT STARS MERYL STREEP, DICK VAN DYKE; 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 15/03/2018 – SKY ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY PACT W/ FOX, WALT DISNEY

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 149,955 shares. Parnassus Invs Ca reported 3.11% stake. Wedge L LP Nc has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc, Washington-based fund reported 108,575 shares. Natl Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives, Japan-based fund reported 26,517 shares. Armstrong Henry H Assocs owns 0.16% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 9,305 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Corporation reported 1.24M shares. Hendley And Inc holds 4.52% or 79,332 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt holds 62,352 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Schaper Benz & Wise Inv Counsel Inc Wi has 2.14% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated holds 68,800 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Nbt Savings Bank N A Ny accumulated 1.33% or 65,971 shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt reported 37,751 shares. America First Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s My Top Stock to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney call: Streaming bundle to cost $12.99 at Disney Plus launch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney -3% as Q3 growth falls short of consensus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold COO shares while 130 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 6.45% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Inc Et Al has 22,000 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia has 9,406 shares. 43,691 are owned by Banque Pictet Cie. Huntington Bankshares stated it has 0.05% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 208 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). 68 were reported by Tortoise Management Llc. Voloridge Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Martingale Asset Limited Partnership has 0.36% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 111,653 shares. Comerica Bank owns 10,584 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Schroder Inv Mgmt holds 0.12% or 249,820 shares. Bluemountain Limited Liability accumulated 5,021 shares. 1,396 were accumulated by United Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corporation. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 14,612 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 17 shares.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 35,131 shares to 128,929 shares, valued at $10.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 38,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 989,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Shawn Tibbetts as Their New Chief Operating Officer – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Foxbusiness.com with their article: “Uberâ€™s market debut excites the exchange, NYSE Chief Operating Officer says – Fox Business” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Slack’s unique way of going public may be a look into the future: NYSE COO – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deere COO elected as new CEO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.