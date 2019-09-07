Js Capital Management Raised Expedia Group (EXPE) Position by $19.68 Million; As Oracle (ORCL) Share Price Rose, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co Has Raised Its Stake by $450,000

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 81.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 165,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 367,366 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.72 million, up from 202,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $131.71. About 1.39M shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 20/03/2018 – EXPE: Orbitz identified and remediated data breach, in which personal user information was accessed; 10/04/2018 – Booking.com and Expedia are becoming more competitive against Airbnb and increasing their non-hotel portfolios; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Rev $2.51B; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Group to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY REVENUE $2,311 MLN VS $2,008 MLN LAST YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Expedia Group to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q REV. $2.5B, EST. $2.44B; 26/03/2018 – ‘Expedia Group Reflects Global Focus, Strength of Multi-Brand Travel Portfolio’

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 876.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 100,264 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 10,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 11.48 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/04/2018 – Oracle Communications Helps Evolve IP Expand Services; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 15/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $51; 19/03/2018 – Oracle reports quarterly loss on tax charge; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Marketing Cloud Analytics Blast through Data Silos and Enable Pinpoint Targeting; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big Pentagon clou; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – ONE-TIME NET CHARGE OF $6.9 BLN RELATED TO 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT RECORDED IN QTR; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS PLAN TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CASE AGAINST GOOGLE REMANDED FOR TRIAL ON DAMAGES; 15/05/2018 – Oracle, according to The Australian newspaper, said Alphabet receives detailed information about people’s internet searches and user locations if they have a phone that carries Android â€” the mobile operating system developed by Google

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Expedia (EXPE) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher? – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Electronic-Commerce Outlook: Rich Valuation Limits Picks – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Expedia (EXPE) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: EXPE, EA – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc holds 0.06% or 2,835 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 1.92M shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 10,009 were reported by Suntrust Banks. Paloma Management stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has 488,372 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Shelton Mngmt holds 0.05% or 1,520 shares. 5.18M were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase And. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 0.13% or 272,338 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap reported 33,700 shares stake. Fiera invested 0% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Wellington Management Grp Llp has invested 0.16% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Highland Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 20,000 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Aus invested in 9,706 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 0.19% or 833,521 shares.

Js Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 240,000 shares to 1.36M shares, valued at $15.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,000 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).