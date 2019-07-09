Js Capital Management Raised Expedia Group (EXPE) Holding by $19.68 Million; Shares Declined; As Centerstate Bk (CSFL) Share Price Declined, Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Trimmed by $1.67 Million Its Stake

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL) by 9.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 72,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 680,761 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.21M, down from 753,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Centerstate Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $23.11. About 326,002 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 25.37% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – DEAL FOR PER SHARE VALUE OF $22.76 AND AN AGGREGATE DEAL VALUE OF $360.1 MLN; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – ON APRIL 2, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT AND LOAN DOCUMENTS WITH NEXBANK SSB – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – IMMEDIATELY UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, CHARTERBANK WILL MERGE WITH AND INTO CENTERSTATE BANK, N.A; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Charter Will Merge With and Into CenterState; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Corporation Announces Acquisition Of Charter Financial Corporation And Expansion Into Vibrant Atlanta Market; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Aggregate Deal Value $360.1M; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK REPORTS PURCHASE OF CHARTER FINL & EXPANSION I; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK-AMENDMENT OF CERTAIN LOAN AGREEMENT DATED AS OF APRIL 8, 2015 TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT TO APRIL 1, 2021; 25/04/2018 – KBRA Comments on CenterState Bank Corporation’s Acquisition of Charter Financial Corporation; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.1% of CenterState Bank

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 81.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 165,366 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 367,366 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.72M, up from 202,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $132.48. About 1.13M shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has risen 3.93% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 27/04/2018 – Expedia to Spend More on Social Media Ads Despite Facebook Woes; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Group to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 27/04/2018 – EXPEDIA INC EXPE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $137 FROM $133; 07/03/2018 – EXPEDIA HOLDER LIBERTY EXPEDIA HOLDINGS REPORTS 19.4% STAKE; 26/04/2018 – Expedia takes off after earnings; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 05/03/2018 Expedia® CruiseShipCenters® Announces Expansion Plans for Texas; 15/05/2018 – Eurowings to expand online presence in bid to drive sales; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Rev $2.51B

Analysts await CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 2.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.5 per share. CSFL’s profit will be $66.60M for 11.33 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by CenterState Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14 million and $569.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 75,434 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $28.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 28,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 618,949 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CSFL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 76.23 million shares or 6.76% more from 71.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dean Invest Lc has 0.44% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 126,767 shares or 0% of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 1,492 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.15% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) or 669,902 shares. Stephens Ar owns 0.01% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 18,309 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 4,538 shares or 0% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Lc accumulated 1,474 shares. Legal General Gp Public Limited owns 37,831 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns reported 10,055 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 993,369 shares. Interest Grp stated it has 0.01% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Bessemer Gru holds 1,049 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bankshares has invested 0% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). California Employees Retirement holds 107,589 shares. Oberweis Asset Mngmt holds 0.37% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 78,146 shares.

Js Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,000 shares to 243,000 shares, valued at $44.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 95,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,085 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

