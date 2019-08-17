Js Capital Management Maintains Position in Facebook (FB); Republic Services (RSG) Shareholder Riverhead Capital Management Trimmed Its Position as Share Price Rose

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 202,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.67M, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/04/2018 – Audit Approved of Facebook Policies, Even After Cambridge Analytica Leak; 10/04/2018 – i24NEWS English: #BREAKING: Facebook ‘working with’ US special counsel’s Russia probe, Zuckerberg tells Congress; 20/05/2018 – FACEBOOK 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says There Will Always Be a Free Version of Facebook (Video); 06/04/2018 – This week on #TooEmbarrassed to Ask: The YouTube shooting, Spotify’s IPO and a Facebook-Cambridge Analytica update; 24/04/2018 – Facebook Replaces Lobbying Executive Amid Regulatory Scrutiny; 04/04/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: House committee announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before panel on April 11, per; 19/03/2018 – @jimcramer says continued bad headlines make Facebook seem “naive.”; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INTRODUCING NEW POLICY PROMPTS FOR ADVERTISERS; 04/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg said on a call with reporters: I am going to be testifying before the U.S. congress. I’ll also be sending Mike Schroepfer (Facebook CTO) and Chris Cox (Facebook Chief Product Officer) to answer additional questions

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc (RSG) by 52.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 38,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 34,729 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, down from 73,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Republic Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $89.92. About 1.19M shares traded or 15.89% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 68C; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Republic Services’ Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook To Stable; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q REV. $2.43B, EST. $2.42B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Js Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 9,800 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $671,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 243,000 shares, and cut its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 18,601 shares to 36,098 shares, valued at $4.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 6,512 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,462 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.05 million for 25.84 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.