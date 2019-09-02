Js Capital Management Maintains Position in Facebook (FB); Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Calamos Advisors Has Trimmed Position by $47.60 Million

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 25.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 471,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 1.41M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.66 million, down from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 10.17M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/03/2018 – VISITPAY – EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.63 PCT IN APRIL VS 2.65 PCT IN MARCH – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – BUZZ-Slowdown in noninterest-bearing deposits to continue for U.S. banks in 2018 – Moody’s; 03/05/2018 – Coin Desk: JPMorgan Seeks Patent for Blockchain-Powered Interbank Payments; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX INC CCXI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $13; 23/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHANGES CALL ON ECB RATES CITING WEAKER GROWTH; 13/04/2018 – On Friday, a number of U.S. banks are due to report their latest earnings, including Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo; 18/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Lebovitz Says Nafta Is More Concerning Than China-U.S. Trade Tensions (Video); 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Names JPMorgan’s Amanda Norton as Chief Risk Officer; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 202,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.67 million, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 10.79 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Facebook Limiting Information Shared With Data Brokers; 22/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O : BOFA MERRILL LYNCH CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $230 FROM $265; 20/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS HAS LETTER FROM FTC WITH QUESTIONS REGARDING DATA ACQUIRED BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA, BUT DOES NOT HAVE AN INDICATION OF A FORMAL PROBE; 23/04/2018 – KTVE – KARD: FAKE NEWS: Rumor about missing Claiborne Parish child circulating on Facebook; 10/04/2018 – Social dysfunction: Facebook has outperformed its peers over the last month. That’s about to end; 19/04/2018 – Audit Cleared Facebook’s Privacy Practices Despite Cambridge Analytica Leak; 21/03/2018 – The Boston Globe: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes in Cambridge Analytica scandal; 28/03/2018 – Tim Cook on Facebook’s data leak scandal: ‘I wouldn’t be in this situation’; 21/03/2018 – EU leaders to discuss Facebook data scandal in this week’s summit; 30/05/2018 – But former Google, Microsoft and Facebook executives say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast

Js Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 240,000 shares to 1.36M shares, valued at $15.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership reported 911,675 shares. Sheffield Asset owns 10.83% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 28,400 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management invested in 69,400 shares. Oarsman Capital Inc reported 2,492 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio reported 2.05M shares. Portolan Cap stated it has 1.12% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stock Yards Commercial Bank, Kentucky-based fund reported 9,404 shares. Oppenheimer has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Duff & Phelps Inv Mgmt Com has 0.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 25,515 shares. Td Asset Management holds 2.90M shares. 10,489 were accumulated by Fuller And Thaler Asset. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.79% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Foundry Partners Limited Liability Com has 3,443 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Broad Run Inv Management Ltd owns 103,638 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Cullinan Assocs Incorporated stated it has 1.59% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.57 billion for 11.35 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investors Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 2.3% or 32,558 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Company owns 413,941 shares. Greatmark Inv Partners Incorporated owns 2,010 shares. Stearns Financial Group Inc has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Inv Advsrs Limited Company has 0.42% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 71,058 shares. Legacy Capital Prns Inc holds 3,305 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Lederer & Associates Inv Counsel Ca stated it has 22,900 shares or 2.16% of all its holdings. Cannell Peter B And Inc stated it has 0.39% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Renaissance Group has invested 0.05% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Stephens Inc Ar reported 0.66% stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 1.79M shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Moreover, Brookstone Capital Mngmt has 0.14% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 20,995 shares. Smith Moore & Communications stated it has 0.34% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hanson Mcclain holds 0.04% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 8,007 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited owns 9,373 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio.

