Js Capital Management Lifted Position in Facebook (FB) as Stock Rose; Heritage Wealth Advisors Lifted Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position by $70.24 Million

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 202,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.67 million, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $523.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $183.55. About 8.41 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be summoned again by UK lawmakers to give evidence on data scandal; 22/03/2018 – Suspended Cambridge Analytica CEO recalled by British parliamentary committee; 29/03/2018 – Facebook’s announcement was part of an effort to clean up its data collection practices after news that millions of Facebook profiles were harvested by an outside agency; 28/03/2018 – Elon Musk deleted both SpaceX and Tesla’s Facebook pages because Facebook gives him “the willies.” via @CNBCMakeIt; 09/04/2018 – #DeleteFacebook – VPN.com Takes Protest of Cambridge Analytica Scandal to U.S. Capitol & Facebook’s Headquarters; 07/05/2018 – Facebook considers offering paid ad-free subscription option, sources say; 27/03/2018 – Vero, billed as an alternative app to Facebook, allows image sharing free from ads and free from data-driven algorithms; 21/05/2018 – METLIFE, JOHN BUCK & GOLUB REPORT FACEBOOK LEASE OF PARK TOWER; 30/04/2018 – Koum’s departure comes at a crucial time at Facebook; 26/04/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook’s Stellar Earnings; NBC’s Failing Bet on Megyn Kelly; Snap Tests Unskippable Ads

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 10.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought 1,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 13,876 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $749.17 million, up from 12,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $48.77. About 18.37M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Js Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,400 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $32.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 9,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,000 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51 million and $608.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Large (SCHX) by 8 shares to 1,661 shares, valued at $112.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 34,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 323 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (IBB).