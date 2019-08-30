Js Capital Management Increases Stake in Facebook (FB); As Kimberly (KMB) Market Valuation Rose, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Lowered Its Position by $666,783

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 202,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.67M, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $514.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $184.24. About 5.63 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s Double-Edged Sword — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Facebook needs to change its business model to win back trust, says early advisor; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says If Facebook User Deletes Account, Data Is Deleted (Video); 11/04/2018 – It’s the first of two congressional hearings this week for the Facebook founder and CEO; 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 26/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE INVITES FACEBOOK CEO TO TESTIFY AT APRIL 10 HEARING ON DATA PRIVACY ISSUES — STATEMENT; 29/03/2018 – ETSY INC – BOARD APPOINTED GARY BRIGGS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR FACEBOOK, TO CO’S BOARD, EFFECTIVE APRIL 5; 20/03/2018 – GERMANY’S BARLEY SAYS FACEBOOK MUST ADHERE TO DATA PRIVACY LAWS, AND SHOULD TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR ABUSES; 26/04/2018 – Facebook did not read the terms and services of the app that improperly shared user data with Cambridge Analytica

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 5,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 155,223 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.23M, down from 160,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $140.69. About 543,978 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Adj EPS $1.71; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Net $93M; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Includes $82 Million Net Charge From Tax Bill; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – KIM UNDERHILL, PRESIDENT OF KIMBERLY-CLARK PROFESSIONAL, HAS BEEN NAMED GROUP PRESIDENT KIMBERLY-CLARK NORTH AMERICA; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CONFERENCE CALL; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Earnings Beat, As Company Offers Higher Sales Guidance — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Kim Underhill, Pres of Kimberly-Clark Professional, Named Group Pres Kimberly-Clark N Amer; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMB); 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Charges of $1.35B-$1.5B by End of 2020

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75 million and $769.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8,020 shares to 243,655 shares, valued at $15.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) by 1,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,097 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.48M for 19.65 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Js Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 9,800 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $671,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 243,000 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).