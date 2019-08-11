Js Capital Management Increases Holding in Expedia Group (EXPE); Halcyon Management Partners LP Lifted Its Red Hat (RHT) Position

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 81.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 165,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 367,366 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.72 million, up from 202,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $128.92. About 1.13M shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 20/03/2018 – EXPE: Orbitz identified and remediated data breach, in which personal user information was accessed; 05/04/2018 – Shep Announces New Addition to 2018 Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – EU moves to regulate tech giants’ business practices; 10/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Travel industry eyes blockchain potential for fees, delays, lost bags; 27/04/2018 – Expedia CEO on Growth Strategy, HomeAway and Bookings (Video); 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY REVENUE $2,311 MLN VS $2,008 MLN LAST YEAR; 04/04/2018 – EXPEDIA- LEISURE, CORPORATE CUSTOMERS IN EUROPEAN MARKETS WON’T BE CHARGED DISTRIBUTION SURCHARGE LEVIED ON AIR FRANCE, HOP! FLIGHTS SOURCED THROUGH GDS; 27/04/2018 – Expedia: Wait in Line, or All Aboard? — Barrons.com

Halcyon Management Partners Lp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 34.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp bought 82,334 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 324,187 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.23 million, up from 241,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $129; RATING NEUTRAL; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 07/05/2018 – Lufthansa Technik Builds its Digital Future with Red Hat; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Drives Hybrid Cloud-Native Services with CoreOS, Red Hat OpenShift Integration; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR: Upgrade Reflects Red Hat’s Continued Strong Operating Performance Due to Shr Gains in the Server Operating System Market; 15/05/2018 – Red Hat Enhances Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of Red Hat Virtualization

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential owns 943,001 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.05% or 160,732 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs invested in 0.03% or 4,698 shares. Menta Cap Limited Liability Co has 0.1% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 1,878 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Com accumulated 2,697 shares. Marco Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 20,667 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Cibc World Markets has invested 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 17,281 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. British Columbia Investment has invested 0.06% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Andra Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 33,700 shares. Cs Mckee Lp has 173,430 shares for 1.81% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 7,511 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White has invested 0.46% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Point72 Asset LP owns 7,135 shares.

Js Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,000 shares to 243,000 shares, valued at $44.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).