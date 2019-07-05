Js Capital Management Holding in Facebook (FB) Has Boosted by $5.31 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Park West Asset Management Raised Its Brinks Co (BCO) Stake by $11.09 Million; Stock Rose

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 34.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 147,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 576,290 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.46 million, up from 428,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $84.75. About 195,631 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 5.79% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend; 13/03/2018 Correction to Gun Maker Remington on the Brink of Bankruptcy; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUES OF $3,450 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co 1Q Rev $879M; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Expects to Invest $800M in New Acquisitions Between Now and the End of 2019; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – QTRLY GAAP REVENUE $ 879 MLN MLN VS. $788 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s To Acquire Dunbar Armored; 24/05/2018 – BSE LTD BSEL.NS SAYS BSE SIGNS MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH BRINK’S INDIA PVT LTD; 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS – TRANSLATION IMPACT OF CURRENCIES OTHER THAN ARGENTINE PESO, ASSUMING CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES THROUGH 2018 END IS ESTIMATED ABOUT 2% NEGATIVE

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 202,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.67M, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $562.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $197.2. About 10.25 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Facebook Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.7 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 20/03/2018 – Long John Silver’s Opens Louisville Flagship Restaurant; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg: Company to ‘Restrict Developers’ Data Access Even Further’; 04/05/2018 – FaceAffinity Co-Founder Wayne Rowlands Comments on Facebook Dating Announcement; 10/04/2018 – Facebook Privacy Crisis Offers Lesson for Fintech: Fully Charged; 26/04/2018 – Tech Up After Facebook, AMD Earnings — Tech Roundup; 12/04/2018 – EU Commissioner Jourova: Had Constructive, Open Discussion With Facebook COO Sandberg; 21/03/2018 – UK PM MAY’S SPOKESMAN SAYS GOVT HAD THREE HISTORIC CONTRACTS WITH CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA PARENT SCL, CONCLUDED WELL BEFORE CURRENT ISSUES AND HAS NO CURRENT CONTRACTS; 26/03/2018 – FTC CONFIRMS IT HAS AN OPEN NON-PUBLIC PROBE INTO FB PRACTICES

Js Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $29.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,000 shares, and cut its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Missouri-based Cutter & Brokerage has invested 0.82% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bailard has 1.49% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rh Dinel Investment Counsel Inc stated it has 16,425 shares. 481,266 were reported by Dragoneer Investment Gp. Old Natl Bancorporation In reported 0.69% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp stated it has 911,675 shares. Markel has 0.4% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Artisan Prns Partnership accumulated 1.44% or 4.39 million shares. Riverpark Lc invested 5.93% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Polaris Greystone Fincl Group Inc Llc invested in 11,015 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership invested in 1.91 million shares. Roanoke Asset Management stated it has 32,867 shares or 2.55% of all its holdings. Gruss And accumulated 3,600 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 12,245 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership owns 11.50M shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $21.33 million activity. 55,000 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $7.79 million were sold by Sandberg Sheryl. $2.39M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Cox Christopher K. Wehner David M. sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold BCO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 48.94 million shares or 0.63% less from 49.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Concourse Management Ltd Llc holds 0.72% or 9,420 shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 17,885 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Fiera Corp holds 0.01% or 44,766 shares. Falcon Point Capital Limited Liability Company owns 2.06% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 50,019 shares. 22,227 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon invested in 558,434 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 20,496 shares or 0% of the stock. Kerrisdale Advisers Limited invested in 2.74% or 188,062 shares. Advent Capital Management De owns 5,100 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Com stated it has 541,490 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 25,507 shares. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.45% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) or 157,372 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corporation holds 0% or 2,497 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has 80,200 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.01% or 112,307 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $190,220 activity. Pertz Douglas A also bought $729,250 worth of The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) shares. $217,170 worth of The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) was bought by DOMANICO RONALD JAMES on Friday, March 8.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stitch Fix Inc by 588,054 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $32.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 290,752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 820,509 shares, and cut its stake in Viking Therapeutics Inc.