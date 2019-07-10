Js Capital Management Has Upped Stake in Expedia Group (EXPE) as Stock Price Declined; Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) Market Valuation Rose While Rmb Capital Management Upped Stake

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) by 13.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc bought 7,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 60,995 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, up from 53,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $59.16. About 48,244 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 11.23% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.80% the S&P500.

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 81.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 165,366 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 367,366 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.72M, up from 202,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $133.19. About 237,059 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has risen 3.93% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 36C, EST. LOSS/SHR 48C; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q REV. $2.5B, EST. $2.44B; 27/04/2018 – EXPEDIA INC EXPE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $137 FROM $133; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Booking.com and Expedia are becoming more competitive against Airbnb and increasing their non-hotel portfolios; 10/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Travel industry eyes blockchain potential for fees, delays, lost bags; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.91; 07/03/2018 – LEXEA:COURTNEE CHUN ELECTED TO EXPE BRD PURSUANT TO HOLDER PACT; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – TRIVAGO CONTINUED TO INCREASE SHARE OF THE REST OF WORLD REGION IN FIRST QUARTER TO 20%, UP FROM 15% IN SAME PERIOD OF 2017

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 14,895 shares to 236,105 shares, valued at $23.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWY) by 121,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,097 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 7,681 shares. Moreover, Principal has 0.02% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 177,503 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 110,884 shares. Indexiq Lc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Voloridge Investment Management Ltd Liability has 106,423 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) holds 0.03% or 591 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Intll Grp Llp reported 297,407 shares. Tributary Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 9,100 shares. Pdt Prtnrs Limited Liability reported 77,216 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 10,009 shares. Garde owns 4,549 shares. 3,875 were reported by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Quantitative Investment Management Limited Liability Company holds 55,600 shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt reported 4,700 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Dubuque National Bank & Trust Tru Co reported 46 shares stake.

Js Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,400 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $32.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).