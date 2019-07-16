Js Capital Management Has Upped Netflix (NFLX) Position by $44.32 Million as Stock Rose; Ameritas Investment Partners Has Trimmed Position in Boeing Co (BA) as Stock Declined

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 2,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,825 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, down from 18,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $362.72. About 2.76 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3 percent; 20/03/2018 – LMI Aerospace Composites Operation Receives Boeing Thermoplastics Contract; 20/04/2018 – European agency orders expanded Boeing 737 engine checks after accidents; 26/04/2018 – A fan blade on one of the Boeing’s 737s engine’s broke off; 12/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 30/05/2018 – BA: NOW – Military aircraft made an emergency landing at @MitchellAirport. Airfield now CLOSED (no flights coming in or out) @WISN12News; 25/04/2018 – Boeing to Open Plant in China This Year; 02/05/2018 – BOEING HAS TIME TO MAKE UP GND FOR 1ST FLIGHT TARGET: QATAR AIR; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United States to lower foreign arms sales surcharge – DSCA director

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 858.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 124,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 139,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.56 million, up from 14,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $365.99. About 5.66 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 06/04/2018 – Netflix is offering more than $300 million to acquire a company that owns billboards across Los Angeles, according to people familiar with the matter; 29/03/2018 – POLL-European funds buy bonds, see euro growth cycle peak; 03/05/2018 – Relativity: UltraV to Provide Sufficient Capital to Resume Relativity Media’s Operations, Including via Current Netflix Distribution Deal; 22/05/2018 – Netflix And Music?; 16/04/2018 – Netflix added far more users than expected in the first quarter; 17/04/2018 – Consumer-discretionary Sector Leads Market Higher After Netflix Results — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Mercury News: Report: Barack and Michele Obama in discussions to produce shows for Netflix; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY WILL BE A DISTRIBUTOR RATHER THAN CONTENT ORIGINATOR, WILL WORK WITH CONTENT PROVIDERS LIKE SKY AND EVEN NETFLIX; 09/03/2018 – The Obamas might be Netflix’s newest producers:

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 50.10 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 28,248 shares to 55,991 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of stock or 26,557 shares. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49M. 19,500 shares valued at $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20M was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $25.15 million activity. Shares for $22.29 million were sold by HASTINGS REED on Tuesday, January 22.

Js Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,400 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $32.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 240,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.