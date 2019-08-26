Js Capital Management Has Raised Position in Expedia Group (EXPE) by $19.68 Million; As Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Stock Value Declined, Holder Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has Trimmed Its Position by $608,034

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 81.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 165,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 367,366 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.72M, up from 202,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $128.03. About 79,094 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS, EXCLUDING TRIVAGO, $0.36; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $124B, EST. $116.4M; 26/03/2018 – ‘Expedia Group Reflects Global Focus, Strength of Multi-Brand Travel Portfolio’; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Poi; 27/04/2018 – Expedia: Wait in Line, or All Aboard? — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – EXPEDIA HOLDER LIBERTY EXPEDIA HOLDINGS REPORTS 19.4% STAKE; 10/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Travel industry eyes blockchain potential for fees, delays, lost bags; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – TRIVAGO CONTINUED TO INCREASE SHARE OF THE REST OF WORLD REGION IN FIRST QUARTER TO 20%, UP FROM 15% IN SAME PERIOD OF 2017; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Group to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss/Shr 91c

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 13.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A sold 3,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 21,002 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, down from 24,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $170.67. About 130,931 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altimeter Cap Limited Partnership holds 11.69% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 2.87M shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated reported 0.06% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). The Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.11% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Hsbc Holdings Pcl holds 0.02% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) or 100,718 shares. Caxton Limited Partnership reported 6,640 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0.1% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Co stated it has 1,564 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs accumulated 16,125 shares. Sun Life Financial holds 200 shares. California Public Employees Retirement invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Kornitzer Mngmt Incorporated Ks invested in 309,118 shares. Moreover, Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia has 0.13% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Da Davidson And stated it has 107,017 shares. South State reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). 48,050 were accumulated by South Dakota Invest Council.

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Expedia (EXPE) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Expedia (EXPE) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EXPE August 2nd Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Expedia Group (EXPE) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Battle for the Beach: Expedia vs. Booking Holdings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Js Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 9,800 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $671,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 240,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36M shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CSX Stock Is a Good Play â€” But Is It the Best One? – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “CSX Stock Will Likely Continue to Fall Amid Economic Uncertainty – Investorplace.com” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Employee Levels At U.S. Class I Rail Operations Drop – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania Trust, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 137,549 shares. Northern Trust reported 4.54M shares. Dillon And Associate owns 2.55% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 41,945 shares. 32,507 are owned by Mirae Asset Invs Co. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 226,406 shares. Mairs & Power holds 0.01% or 4,360 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Td Mngmt Ltd Company has 0% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Water Island Ltd Liability Co holds 0.25% or 22,131 shares in its portfolio. Highbridge Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Kempen Mngmt Nv stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Clean Yield Gp holds 550 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Stewart & Patten Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). American Money Management Ltd Liability Co invested 1.8% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Sumitomo Life Ins invested 0.22% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Oakbrook Invests accumulated 15,030 shares.