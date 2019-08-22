Js Capital Management Has Raised Its Expedia Group (EXPE) Stake by $19.68 Million as Stock Price Rose; Financial Architects Has Upped Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $422,421 as Valuation Declined

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 379.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 3,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 3,839 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $537,000, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $131.66. About 3.82M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 03/04/2018 – Malaysia Eyewear Market Analysis & Outlook 2011-2021 – Key Players are Luxottica, Johnson & Johnson and Hoya Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 81.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 165,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 367,366 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.72 million, up from 202,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $130.75. About 625,792 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 15/05/2018 – Eurowings to expand online presence in bid to drive sales; 20/04/2018 – DJ Expedia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPE); 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 46c; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Poi; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 26/03/2018 – ‘Expedia Group Reflects Global Focus, Strength of Multi-Brand Travel Portfolio’; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY REVENUE $2,311 MLN VS $2,008 MLN LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 30

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Expedia (EXPE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Arenâ€™t Crazy About Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) Anymore – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Expedia (EXPE) Down 9.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Expedia Group (EXPE) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Expedia Group Acquires Liberty Expedia Holdings – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fincl Lc, a New York-based fund reported 19,623 shares. Marco Invest Mgmt Ltd stated it has 20,667 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Hightower Advisors Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Zweig accumulated 5,000 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Llc owns 957 shares. Par Capital Management Inc holds 17.59% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 7.96M shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.03% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Aqr Management Lc accumulated 154,478 shares. Zeke Ltd stated it has 2,292 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated holds 0.06% or 528,609 shares in its portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd Llc stated it has 2,459 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Hilltop reported 0.05% stake. South Dakota Invest Council holds 48,050 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

Js Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $29.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,000 shares, and cut its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson Could Turn Around After its Strong Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Lilly’s Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J’s Tremfya In Phase 4 Study – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.