Js Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $4.27 Million; Samlyn Capital Has Lowered Its Holding in Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) as Valuation Rose

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) by 15.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 406,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.27M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $158.13 million, down from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $82.67. About 477,350 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 17.58% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q NET REV. $1.24B, EST. $1.17B; 24/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 09/05/2018 – LPL Running Into Some Bad Publicity — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – LPL Financial to Lose Large Hybrid RIA — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – Craig Smith Honored As A Top Advisor By LPL Financial; 15/05/2018 – Tourbillon Capital Partners Buys 1.1% Position in LPL Financial; 24/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at Conference May 31; 14/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp: Keith Hamilton Joins Peoples Investments as LPL Financial Advisor; 28/03/2018 – Barron’s Recognizes Wayne von Borstel As A Leading National Advisor For 2018; 29/03/2018 – LPL Financial Files Definitive Proxy Materials

Js Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 11.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 18,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.05 million, down from 20,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $961.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $9.41 during the last trading session, reaching $1952.32. About 2.66M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Amazon pulls clothes and toys mocking mental illness following i investigation – but scores more; 15/03/2018 – THIEL: NO OTHER COMPNAY IS CLOSE TO AMAZON; 05/04/2018 – Economic Times: Amazon rolls the dice for a chance to lift Flipkart; 04/04/2018 – Shutterfly Goes All-In on AWS; 30/05/2018 – This group of protestors is calling for Amazon to separate the roles of CEO and chairman; 04/04/2018 – Amazon may reportedly rival Walmart with bid to buy India’s Flipkart; 01/05/2018 – `Amazon Effect’ May Push Vancouver Housing Prices Even Higher; 18/05/2018 – Zachary Goldfarb: SCOOP: Trump personally — and repeatedly — urged Postmaster General to double rates on Amazon…; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.7 percent and gains of more than 1.5 percent in Netflix and Amazon; 21/03/2018 – Lucid Software Expands Executive Team to Support Rapid Growth

Analysts await LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, up 35.38% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.3 per share. LPLA’s profit will be $146.85M for 11.74 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by LPL Financial Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.81% negative EPS growth.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24B and $4.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Logicbio Therapeutics Inc by 84,744 shares to 634,283 shares, valued at $6.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 3.06 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.86, from 0.68 in 2018Q4.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $8.90 million activity. 43,440 shares were sold by Gooley Thomas, worth $3.25 million on Monday, February 4. 23,892 shares were sold by White George Burton, worth $1.58 million on Thursday, January 10. $2.57M worth of stock was sold by Arnold Dan H. on Wednesday, January 16.

