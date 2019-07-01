Js Capital Management Has Lowered Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $10.58 Million; Stock Price Rose; As Equinix (EQIX) Valuation Rose, Gagnon Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding by $3.27 Million

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 89.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 7,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,244 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91M, up from 8,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $501.42. About 192,925 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Js Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 19.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc sold 95,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 400,085 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.42 million, down from 495,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $141.6. About 4.74M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/04/2018 – Mighty reviews see cliffhanger ‘Infinity War’ poised for huge opening; 25/05/2018 – New Star Wars attractions set to open at Disney theme parks in 2019; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 06/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive:; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REACTION TO ESPN+ HAS BEEN POSITIVE – CNBC; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Studio Entertainment Business Segment Led by Alan Horn, Chairman of Walt Disney Studios, to Stay Virtually the Same; 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing; 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year

Gagnon Advisors Llc, which manages about $166.57M and $174.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 131,300 shares to 365,355 shares, valued at $11.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crosslink Cap Inc invested 1.82% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Prudential Public Ltd Llc reported 140,569 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd reported 1.13 million shares stake. Conning holds 1,398 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Lc holds 6,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 24,038 shares. 43,298 are owned by Asset Management One Ltd. Brookfield Asset Mgmt reported 0.25% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Hahn Capital Mgmt Lc, a California-based fund reported 66,361 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of, Australia-based fund reported 797 shares. Paradigm Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Biltmore Wealth Limited Liability Company has 1,286 shares. Victory Mgmt reported 1,636 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $6.89 million activity. Schwartz Eric sold $1.35M worth of stock or 3,551 shares. Shares for $1.47 million were sold by STROHMEYER KARL on Tuesday, January 15. 1,257 shares were sold by VAN CAMP PETER, worth $478,833 on Tuesday, January 15. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider Meyers Charles J sold $2.15 million. Shares for $366,798 were sold by Campbell Michael Earl on Tuesday, January 15.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 REITs to Buy in June – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Near-Term Outlook for Retail REIT Stocks Appears Bright – Nasdaq” published on June 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This Pot Stock’s Price Target Rose by 81% in June – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CareTrust REIT Acquires Newly-Constructed Skilled Nursing Facility in Nampa, Idaho – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “W. P. Carey (WPC) Registers Industrial Investments Worth $53M – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “NBCUniversal Just Made a $500 Million Bet on Its Future Streaming Service – The Motley Fool” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Disney World’s Huge Price Hike Is Great for SeaWorld and Universal – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mattel Fights Another Day – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Consumer-Goods Dividends You Shouldn’t Overlook – Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Disney’s Star Wars Expansion Is a Game Changer – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 01, 2019.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 20.11 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mgmt invested in 0.28% or 1.14M shares. Security Trust owns 1.4% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 39,248 shares. St Germain D J Company Inc owns 130,878 shares or 1.58% of their US portfolio. Hendley Communications has 4.52% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 79,332 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Com invested in 15,805 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests accumulated 0.1% or 121,331 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Llc reported 0.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hennessy Advsrs Inc reported 23,600 shares. Covington accumulated 34,912 shares or 1.31% of the stock. First Fincl In stated it has 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Iowa-based Iowa Bank & Trust has invested 0.59% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 382,550 were reported by Country Trust Bancshares. Atlanta Cap Management L L C holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 414,168 shares. Westpac Bk reported 286,808 shares. Waters Parkerson And Company Lc holds 0.68% or 73,221 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $490,228 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold 42 shares worth $4,737.