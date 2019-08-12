Js Capital Management Has Lifted Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $5.31 Million; Summit Securities Group Has Upped Its Position in International Business Machs (IBM) as Market Value Rose

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 727.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 10,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 11,400 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 1,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 5.24M shares traded or 42.78% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business; 16/05/2018 – Qualtrics Announces Strategic Partnership with IBM; 29/03/2018 – IBM SAYS ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION GUIDANCE, EXPECTED TO MODESTLY INCREASE IBM’S OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS IN 2018 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO -SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – IBM CEO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $18.6M VS. $32.7M; 12/04/2018 – CYBRIC and IBM Resilient Integrate to More Quickly Identify and Remediate Cyber Threats; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 24/03/2018 – Crown Prince Tours IBM Watson Health Center

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 202,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.67M, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Licenses New Target to UCB Originating from its Proprietary Protein Discovery Platform; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS REVIEWED CALL & TEXT HISTORY FEATURE TO CONFIRM THAT CO DOES NOT COLLECT CONTENT OF MESSAGES, AND WILL DELETE ALL LOGS OLDER THAN 1 YR; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg releases statement regarding Cambridge Analytica scandal; 13/03/2018 – Amazon’s Advertising Beast Won’t Badly Bite Facebook, Google — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – FTC launches Facebook investigation; 26/03/2018 – $FB -5% .. FTC confirms it’s investigating data practices; 14/05/2018 – FACEBOOK BIOMETRIC PRIVACY CASE HEADS FOR TRIAL AFTER RULING; 16/05/2018 – Cryptic crypto Facebook’s mystery experiment with […]; 12/04/2018 – Facebook Told to Stop Deleting German User’s Immigrant Comment; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Pingree: Calling for More Oversight After Congressional Facebook Hearings

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartline Investment invested 0.08% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Jump Trading has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Arrow Fincl has invested 0.32% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Windsor Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.17% or 2,520 shares. M&R Capital Management owns 11,721 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De owns 0.27% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 653,575 shares. Factory Mutual Co invested in 0.13% or 77,300 shares. Capital Counsel accumulated 16,628 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Smith Salley Assoc has invested 0.7% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc holds 1.75% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 42,070 shares. Birmingham Capital Mgmt Al has 28,617 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd holds 9,275 shares. Susquehanna Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 74,521 shares. Matrix Asset Advisors has 29,799 shares.

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 86,503 shares to 19,658 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,900 shares, and cut its stake in Ares Cap Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:ARCC).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Arrow Electronics, IBM, and National Instruments Announce Wireless Industrial Asset Insights Solution – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “After Hours: Netflix, IBM, and eBay Deliver Q2 Results – The Motley Fool” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IBM Stock Stronger as Red Hat Adds Fuel for Trillion-Dollar Opportunity – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Show Itâ€™s Time to Buy IBM Stock on a Pullback – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM, Chainyard launch supplier blockchain network – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook: Buy The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook Results: Still Too Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SAH, DLPH, PINS, TWTR, FB, BTG and RGLD highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Arconic, Facebook, iHeartMedia And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Annex Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 1,419 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Carlson Cap Lp holds 0.98% or 332,413 shares. One Management Limited Com has invested 0.82% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fiduciary holds 0.08% or 17,253 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) invested 0.36% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Zevenbergen Cap Invs Limited Company accumulated 599,779 shares. M&T Comml Bank holds 415,691 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Parkwood Ltd Liability Corp reported 51,404 shares or 1.68% of all its holdings. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt invested in 1.37% or 33,399 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability owns 4,091 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Boston Prns stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Crossvault Mngmt Ltd accumulated 1,330 shares. Wealthquest Corporation reported 1,746 shares stake. 1,225 are held by Chatham.

Js Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $29.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 243,000 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).