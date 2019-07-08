Js Capital Management Has Lifted Expedia Group (EXPE) Holding by $19.68 Million; As Pepsico (PEP) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Fort Washington Investment Advisors Lowered Its Position

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 5.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 14,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 249,475 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.57 million, down from 263,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $132.67. About 2.21M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 81.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 165,366 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 367,366 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.72 million, up from 202,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $133.06. About 453,176 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has risen 3.93% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 07/03/2018 – EXPEDIA HOLDER LIBERTY EXPEDIA HOLDINGS REPORTS 19.4% STAKE; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS, EXCLUDING TRIVAGO, $0.36; 15/05/2018 – Eurowings to expand online presence in bid to drive sales; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Expedia’s Airplane + Hotel Etiquette Study Reveals the Latest in Travel Annoyances; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss/Shr 91c; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 46c; 12/04/2018 – Celebrate King’s Day like a True Dutchman with Expedia.co.uk; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90B and $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 20,160 shares to 264,313 shares, valued at $10.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Store Capital Corp Reit (NYSE:STOR) by 11,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Jp Morgan Usd Em Bond Etf (EMB).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on July, 9 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 6.83% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.61 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.11 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.64% EPS growth.

Js Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,400 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $32.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 95,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,085 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB).