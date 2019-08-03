Js Capital Management Has Increased Netflix (NFLX) Position by $44.32 Million; Stonebridge Capital Management Holding In Nvidia Com (NVDA) Was Has Increased

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NVDA) by 109.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc bought 2,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 3,875 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696,000, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $161.19. About 10.71 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 17/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition looks set to rock PCs in July; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GAMING DEMAND REMAINS VERY HEALTHY; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia revenues boosted by data centres, gamers; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES 2Q REV. $3.10B PLUS OR MINUS TWO %, EST. $2.95B; 28/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – CO SAYS SUPPLY SITUATION ‘IS NOW EASING’ AND CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS ARE NORMALIZING – CFO, CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – U.S. opens probe into fatal Tesla crash, fire in California

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 858.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 124,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 139,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.56 million, up from 14,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $318.83. About 6.28M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: U.S. Olympic Committee CEO told ‘not fit to serve’; 08/03/2018 – Netflix posted $11.7 billion in revenue for 2017 and has not previously issued full-year revenue guidance for 2018; 17/04/2018 – Mirantis bets on Spinnaker, Netflix’s open-source continuous delivery platform; 19/04/2018 – MONDO TV SPA MTV.Ml SAYS JOINS THE PRODUCTION CONSORTIUM OF PIANO NO MORI, A NEW SERIES WHICH WILL BE STREAMED BY NETFLIX WORLDWIDE; 24/04/2018 – Air Bud Entertainment Announces Major Partnerships For Newest Film “PUP STAR: WORLD TOUR” Creating Over 30 Million Consumer lmpressions! On Netflix & Digital HD May 5; 18/05/2018 – Jennifer Aniston to star in same-sex White House comedy film; 15/03/2018 – TOP PROGRAMS DREW SUBSCRIBERS TO PRIME FOR AS LITTLE AS $49 PER MEMBER BY AMAZON’S ACCOUNTING: DOCUMENTS; 23/04/2018 – Ame (AE): Is Netflix asking for $1.5 billion as a last-ditch survival effort?; 01/05/2018 – SONY Pictures Entertainment, ABC’s The Good Doctor & Netflix’s Atypical Honored by Ed Asner and Autism Society at 2nd Annual Au; 23/04/2018 – S&P: Netflix Successfully Raised Prices While Accelerating Subscriber Growth

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Bancshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0.07% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 13,351 are owned by Hap Trading Llc. First Foundation invested 0.03% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). The Connecticut-based Webster National Bank & Trust N A has invested 0.32% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Laurion Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.09% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 7,520 are held by Texas Yale Cap Corp. 1,920 were reported by Buckingham Mngmt. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 44,590 shares stake. Atlas Browninc holds 0.54% or 4,227 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.25% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.46% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Factory Mutual Ins Company holds 0.35% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 153,000 shares. Moreover, Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The has 0.34% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 147,486 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.07% stake.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82M and $273.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12,042 shares to 195,112 shares, valued at $10.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bce Inc Com New (NYSE:BCE) by 9,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,615 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co Com (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 400,654 were reported by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. 1.07M were accumulated by Royal Comml Bank Of Canada. Comml Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 1,308 shares. Crestwood Advisors Group Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tompkins Fincl owns 0.02% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 225 shares. Moreover, One Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.18% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0.27% or 115,709 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 84,937 shares. Fcg Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 588 shares. Marietta Inv Prns Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,910 shares stake. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 5,387 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. West Oak Lc holds 0.03% or 150 shares in its portfolio. The Israel-based Psagot Investment House has invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 529 were accumulated by Parkside Bank &. 26,900 were accumulated by Ci Investments.

Js Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 95,308 shares to 400,085 shares, valued at $44.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 83,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,572 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.86 million activity.