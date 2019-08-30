Js Capital Management Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $9.76 Million as Share Value Rose; As Amarin Plc (AMRN) Share Price Rose, University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Has Increased Stake by $320,660

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 12.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac bought 16,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The institutional investor held 148,837 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, up from 132,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $15.14. About 687,804 shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500.

Js Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 23.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc sold 83,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 268,572 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.68M, down from 352,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $138.66. About 1.80M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COMPANIES SIGN TECH ACCORD; 02/04/2018 – Summit 7 Systems selected by Microsoft as one of the first to sell Office 365 Government Community Cloud (GCC) High Licensing; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI in the Enterprise; 16/05/2018 – L7 Informatics Announces the Availability of Microsoft Genomics on L7 Enterprise Science Platform; 07/03/2018 – Microsoft Store to Host The BarberTime Media Network’s Launch in Atlanta and DC Areas!; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 16,245 shares to 143,389 shares, valued at $7.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,443 shares, and cut its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AMRN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Network Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Clearbridge Invests Lc holds 0.05% or 2.66M shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP holds 125,225 shares. Wolverine Asset stated it has 0.02% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Hanson Mcclain holds 100 shares. Amer Century Companies invested in 95,715 shares or 0% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0.01% or 411,381 shares. 4.53M are owned by Rock Springs Cap Limited Partnership. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Apis Capital Advsr Lc holds 28.21% or 1.13 million shares in its portfolio. Raymond James accumulated 0.01% or 171,133 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated holds 0.01% or 700 shares in its portfolio. Hanson And Doremus Inv owns 1,025 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Leisure Capital owns 9,870 shares.

