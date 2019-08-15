Js Capital Management Decreased Its Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $10.58 Million; Boys Arnold & Co Decreased Its Position in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by $634,304

Js Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 19.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc sold 95,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 400,085 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.42M, down from 495,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $133.37. About 5.26 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 05/03/2018 – Disney Picks Company Insider James Pitaro to Lead ESPN; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 30/05/2018 – Variety: `High School Musical’ Series at Disney Streaming Service Enlists `Ferdinand’ Writer; 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95; 23/05/2018 – ABC’s Bruce Rosenblum to Exit Disney Amid Restructuring

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 23.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 9,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 30,443 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, down from 39,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.3. About 3.14 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF MANUFACTURING GROUP BEFORE PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF $700 TO $800 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 18/05/2018 – Emerson Electric’s (EMR) CEO David Farr on Acquisition of Aventics from Triton Conference Call (Transcript); 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON FOR $810M; 05/03/2018 Emerson and Total Sign Long-Term Global Agreement for Paradigm Exploration & Production Software Solutions; 27/03/2018 – REPSOL SELECTS EMERSON FOR MULTI-YEAR EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGY; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Accretive to Earnings in Fiscal 2019; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – Emerson College Launches New Online Master of Science Program in Communication Disorders, Speech@Emerson

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apriem Advisors holds 0.13% or 4,462 shares in its portfolio. Family Firm Inc invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ci invested 0.18% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Twin Tree Limited Partnership holds 0% or 2,077 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com has 0.06% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Nottingham Advisors Incorporated holds 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 2,440 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Llc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2.23M shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership reported 3.24M shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Millennium Mgmt Lc owns 5.99 million shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Davis R M reported 1.66% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Co has 0.16% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cibc Bank & Trust Usa has 0.33% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 21,026 shares. Pictet Retail Bank Tru holds 44,205 shares. Grisanti Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4.46% or 65,917 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 7.85M shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $667.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 10,435 shares to 123,095 shares, valued at $34.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 15,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,117 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).