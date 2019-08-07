Js Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Netflix (NFLX); Dynamic Advisors Solutions Increases Stake in Bank Amer (BAC)

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 68.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc bought 13,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 33,957 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $937,000, up from 20,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.37. About 5.65M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/04/2018 – Global IPOs Up 17% in 2018, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 09/05/2018 – TENCENT MUSIC IS SAID TO SELECT BOFA, GOLDMAN, MORGAN STANLEY; 21/03/2018 – BOFA FINDS `CORE CAUSE’ OF LOSS WAS OUTSIDE OF THE BANK; 21/03/2018 – BOFA RISK OFFICIALS ARE SAID TO CITE BANKER’S ASSURANCE ON DEAL; 03/05/2018 – lnvitae to participate in two upcoming investor conferences, the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Heath Care Conference and the UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 14/05/2018 – Regenxbio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America: Tax Act Resulted in Ongoing Reduction to Effective Tax Rate of About 9 Percentage Points; 12/03/2018 – Bank of America Proxy Shows CEO Made 250 Times More Than Median Employee; 04/05/2018 – Emerging market “tremors” after U.S. yield surge, small equity outflow- BAML data; 26/03/2018 – U.S. IPOs Decline 14% in 2018, BofA Leads

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 858.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 124,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 139,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.56M, up from 14,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $10.33 during the last trading session, reaching $299.77. About 1.05M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/03/2018 – Netflix paid ‘The Crown’ star Claire Foy less than her male co-star, producers admit; 18/04/2018 – Collider.com: Toby Stephens on Going from `Black Sails’ to Netflix’s `Lost in Space’; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Net $290.1M; 12/04/2018 – Cannes festival director Thierry Fremaux said last month that Netflix had refused to give its movies theatrical distribution in France and would, therefore, be banned from competition at the 12-day festival; 24/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Deutsche Bank, Uber, Netflix; 13/04/2018 – The Alienist, Netflix – Sherlock meets Jack the Ripper with a touch of Hannibal Lecter; 13/04/2018 – Mercury News: TV tonight: ‘Lost in Space’ reboot soars onto Netflix; 21/05/2018 – The mental strategy Netflix CEO Reed Hastings used to grow a billion-dollar business; 27/04/2018 – Cable TV’s Cord-Cutting Woes Deepen, Highlighting Divergence With Netflix; 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast

Js Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,400 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $32.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 243,000 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.86 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 17 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 184,322 shares. Timessquare Cap Ltd Com reported 16,280 shares stake. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated stated it has 78,987 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. 1.07 million were accumulated by Royal Financial Bank Of Canada. Williams Jones And Associate Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Nadler Fincl Gp Inc holds 0.16% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 1,421 shares. Duff & Phelps Inv holds 0.03% or 4,690 shares in its portfolio. 1,464 were reported by Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Gabelli Funds Ltd invested in 0.19% or 85,130 shares. Axiom Investors Limited Liability Corp De has invested 1.46% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 745,851 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Prns (Us) Limited Partnership has invested 1.25% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Campbell Newman Asset Management owns 5,270 shares. M&T Savings Bank reported 33,561 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evermay Wealth Lc reported 22,370 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Lc accumulated 0% or 41,405 shares. Moreover, Fca Corporation Tx has 0.19% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Advsr Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 551,304 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt holds 178,313 shares. Ftb Advsrs reported 0.21% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Zeke Cap Advisors Llc stated it has 232,827 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Secs Lc reported 43,660 shares stake. Hudson Bay Cap Management Ltd Partnership holds 441,038 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Edgar Lomax Co Va accumulated 1.1% or 583,676 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Llc holds 0.2% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 38,188 shares. Nuveen Asset Lc reported 3.00 million shares. Intrust Bancorporation Na has invested 0.8% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Shamrock Asset Mgmt Lc holds 33,623 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Clifford Swan Counsel Llc owns 74,178 shares.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $530.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB) by 99,000 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $14,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 2,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,082 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).