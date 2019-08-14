Js Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Netflix (NFLX); China Mobile Limited (CHL) Shareholder Drw Securities Has Boosted Position

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 858.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 124,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 139,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.56 million, up from 14,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $7.71 during the last trading session, reaching $304.57. About 1.03M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/04/2018 – Tech fell 0.4 percent, with Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet all closing lower; 12/04/2018 – Netflix plans to release 80 original films in 2018 to its 109 million streaming customers around the world; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 28/03/2018 – Netflix Appoints Former U.S. National Security Advisor and UN Ambassador Susan Rice to Its Board; 21/05/2018 – Netflix’s CEO boils down the success of his billion-dollar businesses to one ancient decision-making strategy: “first principles” thinking. via @CNBCMakeIt; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: APPLE’S CUE SUGGESTS CO. WON’T BUY NETFLIX; 16/04/2018 – Netflix shows it still has plenty of growth left in the U.S; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUB; 08/05/2018 – Daily Mail: BBC goes into battle with Netflix and Amazon ‘as it holds talks with Channel 4 and ITV about teaming up to create a; 27/04/2018 – Cable TV’s Cord-Cutting Woes Deepen, Highlighting Divergence With Netflix

Drw Securities Llc increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 353.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drw Securities Llc bought 39,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 50,042 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 11,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drw Securities Llc who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $40.07. About 99,829 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit Up 5.1% at CNY114.28 Billion; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 net profit up 5 pct on boost from 4G subscriber growth; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q NET INCOME 25.8B YUAN, EST. 26B YUAN; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- 2017 PROFIT FOR THE YEAR RMB 1,943 MLN; 20/05/2018 – China Mobile End-April Subscribers at 899.7 Mln (Table); 05/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Mobile Ltd; 15/05/2018 – China Mobile: Sha Yuejia to Resign as Executive Director, Vice President; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE SAYS PLANS TO REDUCE TARIFF BY MORE THAN 30 PCT THIS YEAR, EXPECTS ARPU TO DROP; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – WILL STRIVE TO ACHIEVE TOTAL NUMBER OF CONNECTIONS EXCEEDING 1.4 BLN IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q EBITDA 69.7B YUAN

Drw Securities Llc, which manages about $3.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) by 78,353 shares to 24,300 shares, valued at $345,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 271,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,539 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Ser (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 75,531 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Heritage Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Pennsylvania Company holds 0.02% or 13,084 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Com reported 26.17 million shares stake. Bluestein R H & stated it has 1.67% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Hyman Charles D holds 0.03% or 755 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Funds Ltd Company holds 45,000 shares or 2.55% of its portfolio. Sun Life Finance stated it has 742 shares. Syntal Limited Liability Company invested 0.11% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Cannell Peter B And holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,650 shares. Lvm Mgmt Mi reported 876 shares. Profund Advsrs, a Maryland-based fund reported 68,292 shares. Ipg Invest Limited Co accumulated 7,093 shares or 0% of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc accumulated 6,909 shares. 52,757 were accumulated by Hartford.

Js Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,400 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $32.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 95,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,085 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB).