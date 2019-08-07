Js Capital Management Boosted Its Expedia Group (EXPE) Stake by $19.68 Million; Stock Rose; Channing Capital Management Holding in Penn National Gaming (PENN) Has Upped by $3.78 Million

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) by 13.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 189,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.22% . The institutional investor held 1.57M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.59 million, up from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Penn National Gaming Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $17.7. About 2.37 million shares traded or 26.67% up from the average. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has declined 37.93% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 29/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL SAYS HOLDERS OK PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT PURCHASE; 21/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, West Virginia Lottery Commission Approval of Pending Acquisition of Pinnacle Entertainment; 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 26/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Board Elects Saul V. Reibstein to Serve as a Director; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 20/04/2018 – DJ Penn National Gaming Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PENN); 29/05/2018 – Penn National Gaming to Exit Jamul Casino Term Loan C Facility and the Project; 21/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GETS REGULATORY OK FOR PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT BUY; 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming 1Q EPS 48c; 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming 1Q Adj EBITDA $242.6M

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 81.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 165,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 367,366 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.72 million, up from 202,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $127.17. About 1.37 million shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 22/05/2018 – Expedia Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 27/04/2018 – Expedia CEO on Growth Strategy, HomeAway and Bookings (Video); 05/03/2018 Expedia® CruiseShipCenters® Announces Expansion Plans for Texas; 07/03/2018 – EXPEDIA HOLDER LIBERTY EXPEDIA HOLDINGS REPORTS 19.4% STAKE; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS, EXCLUDING TRIVAGO, $0.36; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP 1Q 2018 LOSS PER SHARE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO 36C; 26/03/2018 – Rubicon Certified as a Great Place to Work®; 14/03/2018 – European Vacation Rental Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are 9flats, Airbnb, Expedia & FlipKey – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Eurowings to expand online presence in bid to drive sales; 12/04/2018 – Celebrate King’s Day like a True Dutchman with Expedia.co.uk

Js Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $29.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 240,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,806 were accumulated by Pettyjohn Wood & White. United Capital Fin Advisers Limited Liability Com owns 123,950 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. The West Virginia-based Wesbanco Bancshares has invested 0.19% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 4,740 shares. Everence Cap Management holds 2,852 shares. 100,718 are held by Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Liability Corp. Js stated it has 9.19% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.04% or 1,811 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested 0.25% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Marco Inv Ltd Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 20,667 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc reported 488,372 shares. Proshare Advsrs Llc owns 98,378 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs accumulated 16,125 shares. Twin Capital Mgmt reported 18,750 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.34, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold PENN shares while 78 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 106.92 million shares or 1.70% more from 105.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Research reported 0.02% stake. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 2,101 shares. Svcs Automobile Association owns 16,556 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 7.77 million shares. Federated Incorporated Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 79,969 shares. 2.15M were reported by National Bank Of America De. 36,621 are held by Campbell Invest Adviser. Blackrock stated it has 0.01% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Petrus Trust Lta holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 18,265 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Barclays Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 56,514 shares. Bamco Incorporated New York holds 0.71% or 8.32M shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Geode Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Van Eck Associate stated it has 0% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allete Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 34,995 shares to 573,016 shares, valued at $47.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msa Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 88,731 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 421,381 shares, and cut its stake in Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM).